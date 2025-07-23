Prudhvi Chandra: Music is my first love

As a child, Prudhvi mainly trained in Carnatic music and additionally, Hindustani Classical music. But like any young lad, he wasn’t too keen on the rigorous hours of practice that were needed in order for him to hone his skills. “My gurus were always pushing me to practise, and my parents would wake me up every day at 4 am to do so. Naturally, I would crib and whine,” he says, laughing. This practice session would go on for another three or four hours, and while it annoyed the young Prudhvi, who envied his cricket-playing peers, the successful musician today thanks his gurus.

He has such a strong command over Carnatic music that when asked what his favourite raga is, he doesn’t just say it is Kalyani raga but goes on to depict why it is his favourite: “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Dha Ni Sa…” he sings in one manner, before singing it slightly differently, with an evident change in the way Madhyamam (Ma) is rendered. The first, he says, is the Shankarabharanam raga, which he loves, but the second, he adds, is Kalyani raga. “I love it very much because of how expressive it is. In fact, it has been used for decades in the industry and continues to be used even today,” he states.

The confidence Prudhvi possesses today comes from the years he has spent in the industry, facing every challenge head-on. “When I recorded my first song in 2008, I was terribly scared — it was the fear of rejection. There are always people waiting to judge and mock you. But the moment I accepted that rejection is something we face every day, the fear vanished. Now, I perform like no one is watching me,” he shares.