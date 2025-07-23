Shifting conversation on motherhood

It had been almost 40 minutes since the panel discussion Bloom and Beyond – The Mother Shift began at Zega, Sheraton. Suddenly, Sucheta Pal, an internationally certified maternal fitness educator, pointed out how every woman in the room was sitting with her legs crossed. “You shouldn’t be doing that,” she gently reminded us, launching into a much-needed conversation around pelvic floor health, the most vital yet often ignored part of the female body.

Moderated by Puja Khan, co-founder of Bear & Bugle and the driving force behind Wellness Bazaar, the panel explored ‘The Truth About Hormones, Skin, and Strength Post Birth’. The discussion seamlessly wove together science, personal experiences, and age-old wisdom around prenatal and postnatal care.

The conversation began with nutritionist Madhavi Chalasani, founder of YelloLife, who emphasised the importance of nourishment even before conception. “For six months before giving birth, folic acid is non-negotiable,” she stated, adding, “I’m a strong believer in food over supplements. Eat fresh food. Avoid anything that has been dead for too long or from a microwave.” According to her, real food sourced responsibly is key. “Ninety percent of your nutrition should come from food. Folic acid for brain development, vitamin C for immunity, Omega-3s — know where your fish comes from. And of course, calcium and iron are important for blood production,” she added.

When it comes to postnatal care, Madhavi stressed gentle awareness over strict regimens. “Avoid white sugar and white flour. Grow your own greens if you can. Don’t obsess over weight or numbers. Just eat balanced meals, walk in nature, and let your body heal,” she mentioned.

She spoke candidly about her own journey, gaining over 90 kilos during pregnancy in the US. “I couldn’t even get on the delivery table. But I lost it all in three months, not by chasing thinness, but by focusing on my mind, body, and baby,” she added.

For Malavika Siddharth, co-founder of Hello Tempayy, food became both a healer and a mission. During her pregnancy, she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness, throwing up over 100 times a day. “I couldn’t cook, eat, or even stand my husband’s scent,” she recalled.