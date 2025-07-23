Shifting conversation on motherhood

It had been almost 40 minutes since the panel discussion Bloom and Beyond – The Mother Shift began at Zega, Sheraton. Suddenly, Sucheta Pal, an internationally certified maternal fitness educator, pointed out how every woman in the room was sitting with her legs crossed. “You shouldn’t be doing that,” she gently reminded us, launching into a much-needed conversation around pelvic floor health, the most vital yet often ignored part of the female body.
Moderated by Puja Khan, co-founder of Bear & Bugle and the driving force behind Wellness Bazaar, the panel explored ‘The Truth About Hormones, Skin, and Strength Post Birth’. The discussion seamlessly wove together science, personal experiences, and age-old wisdom around prenatal and postnatal care.
The conversation began with nutritionist Madhavi Chalasani, founder of YelloLife, who emphasised the importance of nourishment even before conception. “For six months before giving birth, folic acid is non-negotiable,” she stated, adding, “I’m a strong believer in food over supplements. Eat fresh food. Avoid anything that has been dead for too long or from a microwave.” According to her, real food sourced responsibly is key. “Ninety percent of your nutrition should come from food. Folic acid for brain development, vitamin C for immunity, Omega-3s — know where your fish comes from. And of course, calcium and iron are important for blood production,” she added.
When it comes to postnatal care, Madhavi stressed gentle awareness over strict regimens. “Avoid white sugar and white flour. Grow your own greens if you can. Don’t obsess over weight or numbers. Just eat balanced meals, walk in nature, and let your body heal,” she mentioned.
She spoke candidly about her own journey, gaining over 90 kilos during pregnancy in the US. “I couldn’t even get on the delivery table. But I lost it all in three months, not by chasing thinness, but by focusing on my mind, body, and baby,” she added.
For Malavika Siddharth, co-founder of Hello Tempayy, food became both a healer and a mission. During her pregnancy, she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness, throwing up over 100 times a day. “I couldn’t cook, eat, or even stand my husband’s scent,” she recalled.
When conventional medicine failed her, she turned to fermented, plant-based foods. “That’s how I discovered tempeh, fermented soybeans. Gluten-free, dairy-free, protein-rich, it helped heal my gut and pulled me out of depression. That’s why I brought it to India,” she explained.
For Malavika, gut health is foundational. “It affects everything — mood, skin, hair. I live by the 30-30-33 rule: 30g of fibre, 30g of protein to start the day, and 30 different plant-based foods a week. Add three fermented foods daily, and you’re set.”
Sucheta brought the room back to posture, asking everyone to uncross their legs and feel their bones. “We’re always in a clenched state — traffic, stress, motherhood. That overworks your pelvic floor,” she said. She explained its three key functions: supporting organs, aiding elimination, and enhancing sexual function. “Back pain, incontinence, a feeling of heaviness? That’s your pelvic floor crying out,” she shared. Rather than just
doing Kegels, she advocated breath-based exercises that sync with everyday movements, like lifting your baby or squatting.
Dr Pooja Reddy, dermatologist and expectant mother, addressed safe skincare during pregnancy. “Avoid retinoids, hydroquinone, and high concentrations of salicylic acid,” she advised, adding, “Opt for physical sunscreens like zinc oxide; they reduce pigmentation by 50%.” Pigmentation and stretch marks, she explained, are common due to hormonal changes. “Keep it simple: face wash, moisturiser, sunscreen in the morning, and hyaluronic acid at night. For pigmentation or acne, azelaic acid is a great choice,” she added.
When it comes to stretch marks, she was realistic and said, “They’re inevitable for many. Oils and serums help hydrate, but they won’t prevent them. Look for ingredients like ceramides, peptides, and Centella Asiatica.” For hair care, she recommended keeping it basic. “Redensyl and peptide-based serums are fine. But avoid harsh hair dyes during pregnancy,” she added.
Both Madhavi and Malavika stressed caution around supplements. “Most supplements just get flushed out,” Madhavi said, noting, “They should supplement your diet, not replace it. If you’re deficient, fix it, but long term, focus on food.”
Perhaps the most grounding takeaway came from Malavika: “There’s no medal for C-section versus normal delivery. Or for breastfeeding. Do what works for you,” she said. As a single mom abroad, she shared how she survived by prepping smartly. “I labelled and froze baby food. I breastfed for two years, but if you don’t, that’s okay. You’re still a great mom,” she said.
As Puja Khan wrapped up the panel, she left the room with a powerful message: “Women’s health runs far deeper than what we’re shown. From gut to skin, hormones to healing — this conversation needs to be louder, longer, and led by women.”