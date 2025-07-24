A Nose for Design: Mookuthi’s Subtle Revolution in Jewellery

From delicate studs to minimalist rings, the rich tradition of South Indian nose ornaments or mookuthi takes centre stage in Sarath Selvanathan’s Chennai-based fine-jewellery brand, Mookuthi. Dedicated solely to crafting nose-pins that draw from Chola-era temple carvings, Chettinad floor tiles, and intricate kolam patterns, the label bridges past and present through subtle yet meaningful designs. In Hyderabad for a three-day pop-up at Kosha, Film Nagar, Sarath spoke to CE about turning a culturally rooted adornment into an expressive, wearable art form.

Excerpts

Tell us about your journey into jewellery. What inspired you to start?

Honestly, jewellery was never on the cards. I’m a mechanical engineer and worked in the power sector for three years. But since it was the family business, I got involved, initially focusing on systems and processes, not design. I didn’t even appreciate design back then. But in true South Indian fashion, if you don’t know something, you study it. So, I studied design and that changed everything.

Friends in Chennai started asking me to make jewellery. I began with bangles, earrings, necklaces. Then, in November 2015, I designed my first mookuthi for a friend. It was tiny, just a one-square-centimetre piece, but the transformation it brought to her face was profound. It moved me. That moment shifted everything.

How did Mookuthi as a brand come into being?

In 2017, I was doing a business programme and had to pitch a project. That’s when Mookuthi, a brand focused solely on nose ornaments was born. We did a soft test launch in 2018. It’s been seven and a half years since, and I’ve been completely obsessed with nose ornaments ever since.