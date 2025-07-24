CBSE’s classroom CCTV order sparks privacy concern among Hyderabad schools

HYDERABAD: The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) directive mandating high-resolution CCTV cameras with audio-visual recording in all affiliated schools has drawn criticism from teachers and school administrators, particularly over the requirement to install them inside classrooms.

While many acknowledged the safety benefits of surveillance, they argued that monitoring classrooms could disrupt the teacher-student dynamic and infringe on privacy. Several budget private schools also flagged the financial burden of installing and maintaining such systems in every classroom.

Teachers suggested that surveillance be limited to non-teaching areas like corridors, entry and exit points, staircases and playgrounds to avoid misuse of footage and preserve classroom autonomy.

As per CBSE’s revised bylaws, cameras with real-time recording must be installed in key locations, including classrooms, laboratories, canteens, libraries and other common areas to enhance student safety.

A private school teacher said: “While ensuring safety is important, recording inside classrooms compromises privacy and distracts both students and teachers. CBSE should reconsider classroom installations.”

Dr Chandrasekhar, correspondent of Jain International School, said: “The directive has both pros and cons. Surveillance can deter crime, but constant monitoring may stifle teachers. A balance must be struck between freedom and accountability.”

M Uma Devi, principal, Oasis School of Excellence, Shamshabad, added: “We don’t support real-time recordings inside classrooms. Teachers must have the freedom to teach without surveillance. We have installed cameras outside for student safety.”