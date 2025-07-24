‘Digital arrest’: Fake CBI officer defrauds Hyderabad man of Rs 35.74 lakh

HYDERABAD: A 79-year-old resident of Domalguda fell victim to a cybercrime scam known as a “digital arrest” and lost Rs 35.74 lakh to fraudsters impersonating as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials.

According to the complaint, on July 6, the victim received a call from an individual, who introduced himself as CBI officer Vijay Khanna from the Colaba police station in Mumbai. The caller falsely claimed that a bank account in the victim’s name at the Canara Bank Colaba branch was linked to a money laundering case involving an individual named Naresh Goel.

To lend credibility to the claims, the fraudster shared forged documents, including a fabricated Supreme Court order, fake CBI warrants, and an FIR (No. MH/15621/0225). He threatened the elderly victim, claiming that the investigation was being conducted under the Supreme Court’s direction.

The victim was warned not to disclose the matter to anyone, citing national security concerns and the involvement of high-profile individuals. Terrified by the threats, the victim shared his bank account details and was instructed to transfer funds for “verification,” with assurances that the amount would be refunded.

Over the course of 10 days, the victim transferred a total of ₹35,74,094 to bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Another individual, posing as an investigating officer named Ayush Gupta, also pressured the victim into continuing the transfers.

Eventually realising he had been duped, the victim approached the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police Station and filed a complaint.