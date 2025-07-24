Hanging out with Nandini Reddy

Her stories carry a signature blend — equal parts humour, heart, and characters that feel like people you already know. BV Nandini Reddy, who made her directorial debut with the breezy Ala Modalaindi, has a knack for capturing everyday emotions and giving them a warm, cinematic glow. Sometimes, she sprinkles a touch of whimsy too like in Oh! Baby, where fantasy meets feeling in the most delightful way. As one of the few female directors in Telugu cinema, Nandini has carved out a space that’s entirely her own, built on grit, grace, and an unshakeable love for storytelling. Her voice is rare, not just because of representation, but because it’s real, rooted, and refreshingly honest. In an exclusive chat with CE at designer Vaishali Agarwal’s store, Jubilee Hills, the filmmaker opens up about cinema, storytelling, and everything in between.
Excerpts
What do you think about the collection showcased at Vaishali Agarwal’s store? Anything you loved in particular?
I actually love Ajrak, which is why I’m wearing an Ajrak piece today! I’m drawn to fabrics that have an ethnic touch. What I like about Vaishali’s work is how she takes traditional materials and gives them a contemporary twist. The collection she showcased here was really interesting.
Vaishali launched this collection on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Any special memories of the festival?
Rakshabandhan, back then, was mostly about my brother trying to dodge giving me money! I used to irritate him endlessly. But now, it’s more about catching up, we have a meal together, spend a little time talking. That’s what it’s become: a moment to connect.
How do you usually spend your day off?
Oh, I love lazy days. I’ll happily sleep, read a book, stay home with my dogs, maybe take a walk. I go to the movies. These days, I’ve also started playing pickleball. I swim… I do a bit of everything, but only the lazy kinds of things! (laughs)
You mentioned you enjoy reading books. What do you read?
All kinds — fiction, non-fiction, across genres. It keeps shifting depending on my mood. I’ve also started listening to audiobooks on Audible now, which has been fun.
Who inspired you to get into films? And when did you realise this is what you wanted to do?
Honestly, I didn’t realise! I just sort of wandered into this world and discovered that filmmaking could actually be a career. I’ve always loved visual media. My generation was shaped by filmmakers like K Vishwanath, Bapu, Jandhyala, Mani Ratnam… and, going further back, Guru Dutt. It’s really a blend of all those influences.
You’ve collaborated with several actors and producers. If you had the chance, who would you love to work with again?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu! I already did, and I’m doing it again. We’re currently working on something together. There’s a strong mutual understanding and we make a good team. I can’t share much about the project right now, but it’ll be out soon.
What gives you more joy, screenwriting or directing?
Both have their own highs. When you finally crack an idea, something that’s been bouncing around in your head for days and it suddenly clicks (maybe while you’re taking a shower!), that’s an unbeatable feeling. And then, when you see that idea come alive on set, and an actor elevates it even further, that’s a different kind of high. I enjoy both processes, just in different ways.
Who are your favourite filmmakers?
That’s a long list! If you hand me a toilet roll, I’ll fill the whole thing. But to name a couple — Martin Scorsese, because he’s 80 and still making extraordinary cinema. That’s incredible. And Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir, even at 70-plus, he’s like a child directing his first film. There are many others, of course, but these two definitely stand out.