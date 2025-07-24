Hanging out with Nandini Reddy

What do you think about the collection showcased at Vaishali Agarwal’s store? Anything you loved in particular?

I actually love Ajrak, which is why I’m wearing an Ajrak piece today! I’m drawn to fabrics that have an ethnic touch. What I like about Vaishali’s work is how she takes traditional materials and gives them a contemporary twist. The collection she showcased here was really interesting.

Vaishali launched this collection on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Any special memories of the festival?

Rakshabandhan, back then, was mostly about my brother trying to dodge giving me money! I used to irritate him endlessly. But now, it’s more about catching up, we have a meal together, spend a little time talking. That’s what it’s become: a moment to connect.