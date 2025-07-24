Making math magical with Bhanzu

Flashback: Your palms grow sweaty and a million butterflies flutter in your stomach. After all, it’s the morning of the mathematics exam... no amount of studying seems to calm your anxious mind. Well, even while or before you study, you seem to get anxious; you’d just completely avoid the subject if you could.

You didn’t know it then, but ‘math anxiety’ is a real thing that generations of school students have had to grapple with. Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash has been changing that with his edtech startup Bhanzu. The 25-year-old, who has broken four world records and 50 Limca Book Records — surpassing records held by Scott Flansburg and Shakuntala Devi — became the ‘world’s fastest human calculator’ at just 16. To date, he is unbeatable, but he has set his sights on what he calls a greater mission: to make math education accessible to 100 million people, not just the top 1% of society. Bhanzu is the solution, and the founder tells us all about it.

Excerpts

Tell us about your mathematical journey.

I studied at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School in Jubilee Hills. At the age of five, I met with an accident that fractured my skull; in the days that followed, my mother, on doctors’ advice, introduced me to puzzles to keep my brain stimulated. I found it exciting, much like a sport, and grew increasingly drawn to it, the way others might be to music or cricket.

But from ages five to ten, I was actually quite mediocre at math. At 10, I began competing in arithmetic contests, placing around seventh or tenth in the state. At eleven, I won the National Arithmetic Championship. I was soon among the best in the country.

My maths journey felt similar to that of an athlete; I used to train my brain every morning for around four hours! So, I often refer to myself as a ‘mental athlete’. I have been blessed with a journey that helps me understand mathematics as both an art form and a sport.