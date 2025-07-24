Saniya Patankar melodiously beckons the rains in Surmandal's 'Barakha Rang'

Saniya chuckles when asked about her routine. “People think we sing 24 hours a day! Of course, practice is essential, but life has many beautiful things to offer,” she points out. But when you hear her voice, it is evident that Saniya lives and breathes music, no matter the language or form. “I speak Marathi, but I would love to sing Telugu songs. I can grasp them easily, for the language of music is one,” she says with a smile, adding that she absolutely loved performing in Hyderabad, a city where all forms of music have their moments in the sun.

Saniya says that dedication, hard work, and consistency are the virtues music has instilled in her, making her ready to face any adversity that life throws at her. She also expresses gratitude to those who share her love for it, saying, “Mohan Hemmadi ji, Surmandal's founder, used to visit our home, and I felt truly grateful to be in his presence. In today’s fast-paced world, few platforms let a single artist perform for three hours, but that’s what sets Surmandal apart.”

When asked about her favourite raags, her face lights up. “Miyan Ki Malhar is a favourite as it was created by Miyan Tansen himself. It’s full of soft notes and has a divine, romantic quality. Raag Yaman is like a vast and endless ocean, while Raag Todi has a calming, meditative effect.”