Serial-Inspired Shades with Gruhashobha

When you look at her, she radiates vivaciousness. Best known as Deepa from Karthika Deepam 2, a much-loved serial in many Telugu-speaking homes, actor Premi Vishwanath has become a household name for her skilled acting and unique expressions. CE caught up with her for a candid chat, where she spoke about her character and recent collaboration with Asian Paints.
The company has launched a unique new shade guide — Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Gruhashobha — inspired by the sets of popular Telugu serials that air on Star Maa and JioCinema. After all, don’t we love to decorate our homes with beautiful things, especially when it comes to interiors? The colours we choose for our walls often hold a special place in our hearts. Understanding this emotional connection people have with their living spaces, the brand has made this move.
Speaking about her collaboration with Asian Paints, Premi shared, “I entered the industry playing a de-glamorised role, and ironically, my skin tone became part of my identity. Being featured on a paint shade card because of my complexion makes me feel incredibly proud. I’m originally from Kerala, and becoming a part of the cultural fabric of Telangana adds to that pride.” To her many fans who know and love her as Deepa, she said, “Through my character, I’ve always tried to convey values, how a woman manages her family, and stays strong through adversity — these are not just scenes, but messages. Earlier we read these in books like the Ramayana; now we see them unfold on screen.”
On how closely she relates to her on-screen persona, she laughed and added, “I’m very similar to Deepa in real life. I get angry like her, care deeply for my family, and yes, I talk a lot more off-screen than I do on TV!”
Recalling some of her most memorable scenes from the serial, she said, “It’s hard to pick just one, but in the second season, there’s a beautiful scene where my husband ties the mangalsutra from behind... that was deeply touching. And in Season 1, my scenes with my onscreen in-laws were also very special.” On the style front, Premi explained her look for the event, “Nowadays everyone’s into modern fashion, but for this event, the team wanted me to look like Deepa — so, of course, I wore a saree. Even the audience wants to see Deepa, not Premi! In real life, I’m like Deepa, just with a few tweaks,” she smiled.
Meanwhile, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO of Asian Paints Ltd, shared the inspiration behind the initiative: “Colours are integral to Asian Paints; they’re not just about aesthetics, they shape décor and mood. Today, customers often feel overwhelmed by too many options. We noticed that women, in particular, were drawing inspiration from TV serials — especially those with high TRP ratings. That’s when we thought: what if the shades we see on screen could be brought into our homes?”
He added that the idea was to create something relatable and inspirational. Amit also noted, “By showcasing colours used in serial sets, and tying them to characters people admire, like Deepa, we’ve made the shade selection more personal. We’ve already done something similar in Tamil Nadu, and we believe initiatives like this — just like IPL has done for regional pride — will strengthen the bond people have with their spaces. With Gruhashobha, the colours you see on screen can now find a place in your living room.”