13% dip in cybercrime in Telangana, says TGCSB chief

HYDERABAD: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) Director Shikha Goel underscored the importance of continuous learning and technological agility in combating the rising tide of cyber threats. She noted that Telangana witnessed a 13% decline in cybercrime cases in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, an impressive feat, especially as the rest of the country saw a 37% surge during the same period.

She was speaking at a special capacity enhancement session organised by TGCSB for its cyber warriors and officers. Highlighting the state’s cybercrime mitigation efforts, Goel revealed that of the Rs 726 crore lost to cybercrime this year, Rs 105 crore was successfully frozen and Rs 102 crore refunded to victims.

Additionally, 1,957 SIM cards, 7,178 device IMEIs, and 565 URLs have been blocked to disrupt fraudulent networks. The interactive event aimed to sharpen the skills of personnel and introduce them to the latest tools and strategies in cybercrime investigation and digital forensics.

During the session, 25 cyber warriors from across the state and 15 officials from TGCSB headquarters and Cybercrime police stations were felicitated for their outstanding contributions in key cybercrime verticals. These included prompt petition disposal through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), issuance of refund orders, community awareness programmes, execution of PT warrants, and effective follow-up on status calls.

The TGCSB has also conducted targeted cyber awareness campaigns statewide, reinforcing its commitment to building a secure digital ecosystem.