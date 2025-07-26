A wine romance at district150 by Quorum

Armed with ‘wine passports’ and ‘boarding passes’, the group took a sensory flight across vineyards in Italy and France. The first pour: Pasqua’s Audrey Hepburn Frizzante, a semi-sparkling Prosecco in a striking blue bottle and a nod to Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Light and bubbly, it paired beautifully with soft cheeses, kicking off the evening on a charming note.

Next up was Pasqua Pinot Grigio from Veneto, Italy, a crisp, light, and conversation-sparking. With each sip, Ruchika guided the group through concepts like terroir and microclimates, helping them understand how elements like wind direction or river proximity can transform a grape.

To mark the final leg, guests moved to a different room and to France. There, they sipped Domaine Jacky Marteau, a light-bodied red from Touraine, Loire, made from Gamay grapes grown on organic old vines. “This wine opened up with earthy minerality and soft red fruit notes,” Ruchika notes, adding, “Its gentle tannins impressed slowly but surely.” The session concluded with a fun ‘Facts vs Myths’ quiz, where most guests nailed their answers, evidence of their newly awakened wine knowledge.

When asked to name a favourite wine, Ruchika laughs. “That’s always a tough one, how do you pick just one? It really depends on the mood and the weather. I usually gravitate toward reds, but on a hot summer day, nothing beats a zesty New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. And on a rainy day? I love a quiet corner with a glass of The Source Grenache Rosé from Nashik. It is vibrant and full of tropical notes,” she shares.

“Come to wine with curious senses,” she advises, adding, “Taste slightly hungry, not full, so your palate is sharp and your senses are alive. Skip the caffeine and heavy meals to catch the aromas and subtle notes better.”