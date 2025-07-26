A wine romance at district150 by Quorum

It was a breezy evening, perfect for unwinding. What better way to do this than with a glass of wine in hand? For many, wine isn’t just a drink; it’s an experience, one that sets the tone for a relaxed, memorable evening. Bringing that very spirit alive, district150 by Quorum Hyderabad recently introduced The Wine Corner, which hosted The Beginner’s Guide to Wine, a curated session led by sommelier Ruchika Singh.
While guests sipped thoughtfully paired wines alongside curated starters, CE had the chance to chat with Ruchika about her journey and the immersive session she conducted. “Let me take you back to where it all began,” she says with an excited smile, adding, “Story time! Pour a glass and enjoy.” She recalls the pivotal moment in 2011 when, as a young trainee at The Oberoi, she attended a wine tasting led by a French sommelier. While most were there for a quick sip, Ruchika found herself captivated. “Something clicked. I kept asking questions, completely drawn in. As we sniffed, sipped, and paired wine with food, my senses came alive. A doorway opened and I stepped right through,” she shares.
That spark led her to pursue her Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) certifications and take up wine-focused roles. Her fascination evolved into a full-blown love affair with the world of wines — from exploring and selling to building premium brands and launching labels in India. Today, she works independently as a freelance sommelier, F&B consultant, and experience curator, designing story-led beverage journeys across the country.
Her session at The Wine Corner wasn’t just about tasting wine — it was about tuning in. “As everyone settled in, I asked them to do something unusual — pause,” she says, adding, “Phones down, feet grounded, eyes closed.” She then led a brief mindfulness exercise with breathwork and sensory grounding. “In today’s world of constant stimulation, we forget how to truly taste. A mindful mind leads to a mindful sip and a better appreciation of wine,” she notes.
Armed with ‘wine passports’ and ‘boarding passes’, the group took a sensory flight across vineyards in Italy and France. The first pour: Pasqua’s Audrey Hepburn Frizzante, a semi-sparkling Prosecco in a striking blue bottle and a nod to Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Light and bubbly, it paired beautifully with soft cheeses, kicking off the evening on a charming note.
Next up was Pasqua Pinot Grigio from Veneto, Italy, a crisp, light, and conversation-sparking. With each sip, Ruchika guided the group through concepts like terroir and microclimates, helping them understand how elements like wind direction or river proximity can transform a grape.
To mark the final leg, guests moved to a different room and to France. There, they sipped Domaine Jacky Marteau, a light-bodied red from Touraine, Loire, made from Gamay grapes grown on organic old vines. “This wine opened up with earthy minerality and soft red fruit notes,” Ruchika notes, adding, “Its gentle tannins impressed slowly but surely.” The session concluded with a fun ‘Facts vs Myths’ quiz, where most guests nailed their answers, evidence of their newly awakened wine knowledge.
When asked to name a favourite wine, Ruchika laughs. “That’s always a tough one, how do you pick just one? It really depends on the mood and the weather. I usually gravitate toward reds, but on a hot summer day, nothing beats a zesty New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. And on a rainy day? I love a quiet corner with a glass of The Source Grenache Rosé from Nashik. It is vibrant and full of tropical notes,” she shares.
“Come to wine with curious senses,” she advises, adding, “Taste slightly hungry, not full, so your palate is sharp and your senses are alive. Skip the caffeine and heavy meals to catch the aromas and subtle notes better.”