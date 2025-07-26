Curated coffee experiences at Starbucks Khajaguda

As we stepped inside, the warm, inviting aroma of freshly brewed coffee greeted us. Following the successful launch of Starbucks India’s experiential stores in Delhi and Mumbai, the brand has now opened its first experiential store in South India — right here in Khajaguda.

This new store brings to life Starbucks’ signature design language of storytelling, with a thoughtfully curated space that includes an Espresso Zone and a Brew Bar. These areas allow customers to engage directly with Starbucks baristas and immerse themselves in the art and science of coffee brewing.