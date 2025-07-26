Curated coffee experiences at Starbucks Khajaguda

As we stepped inside, the warm, inviting aroma of freshly brewed coffee greeted us. Following the successful launch of Starbucks India’s experiential stores in Delhi and Mumbai, the brand has now opened its first experiential store in South India — right here in Khajaguda.
This new store brings to life Starbucks’ signature design language of storytelling, with a thoughtfully curated space that includes an Espresso Zone and a Brew Bar. These areas allow customers to engage directly with Starbucks baristas and immerse themselves in the art and science of coffee brewing.
Amid the buzz of enthusiastic coffee lovers, an engaging session unfolded with the presence of Vibhor Mishra, coffee ambassador for Starbucks China Asia Pacific region and a certified specialty coffee association professional, and Chef Nikitha Umesh, renowned pastry chef and chocolatier.
Speaking about the collaboration, Chef Nikitha Umesh shared, “Starbucks has always been a brand I’ve loved associating with. What makes this particular collaboration exciting is the fusion of Indian regional ingredients with coffee — something that’s quite rare. Think tamarind with coffee, coconut, kanthari chillies, even guava. These are flavours we’ve grown up with, so there’s a sense of nostalgia. But pairing them with coffee creates a whole new experience.” She added that as a chef, that kind of creativity is really intriguing her and pushes her to think beyond conventional combinations. She confessed, “I’ve tasted all the cold brews from this collection and absolutely loved them.”
To further elevate the experience for coffee connoisseurs, the store features the ‘Black Eagle’ — a sleek, manual espresso machine that gives Starbucks Coffee Masters complete control over every stage of brewing and extraction. This high-precision equipment allows baristas to personalise each cup with unmatched finesse.
Taking things a notch higher, the store also offers an extensive coffee menu with five exclusive espresso bean choices and 13 whole bean variants sourced from celebrated coffee-growing regions including India, Kenya, Sumatra, and Latin America.