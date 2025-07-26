Justice Naveen Rao appointed to supervise HCA functioning

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday appointed retired judge Justice P Naveen Rao to supervise the functioning of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by Safilguda Cricket Club, represented by its president Chilumula Sanjeev Reddy. The petitioner challenged the second Annual General Body Meeting of the HCA held on July 19, 2025, alleging violations of the association’s bye-laws.

The petition also sought a CBI inquiry into alleged financial irregularities and requested the appointment of a supervisory authority. It was suggested that Justice Naveen Rao, who is currently overseeing the conduct of the HCA league matches for the 2025–26 season, be entrusted with broader responsibilities.

Accepting the request, the court directed that all HCA office-bearers and functionaries must work under Justice Naveen Rao’s supervision. Any decisions by them must be taken in consultation with him. The role is similar to that earlier assigned to Justice L Nageswara Rao (Retd.), who had overseen the HCA’s affairs in a previous intervention.