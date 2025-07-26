Nawabi nostalgia on a plate

In every slow-cooked biryani and rose-scented dessert, you don’t just taste spices; you taste memory. At ITC Kohenur’s Dum Pukht Begum's, we were transported on a culinary journey into the heart of old Calcutta — not the bustling Kolkata we know today, but a deeper, richer past brought alive through the Matia Burj Festival, a celebration of forgotten flavours and timeless traditions.

Inspired by the royal kitchens of Metiaburj, the menu, curated by Chef Manzoor A, revives delicacies that once graced the feasts of nobility. Nestled on the southern fringes of Kolkata, Metiaburj is more than a place; it’s a living archive of flavour. This vibrant neighbourhood, once the refuge of the last Nawab of Awadh, Wajid Ali Shah, gave rise to a distinct cuisine that marries the finesse of Lucknow with the soul of Bengal. Too often overshadowed by Kolkata’s mainstream culinary stories, Metiaburj’s cuisine is a tale of exile, adaptation, and indulgent nostalgia.