Osmania General Hospital & Me

I hate going to hospitals. I can never make anyone laugh there and mind you, I’ve made people laugh in hell. I will only go to a hospital if someone takes me forcefully.

Anyway, I had to go to Osmania General Hospital the other day for a legal purpose. I was there for only 15 minutes and this is how I felt.

I got down at the nearest metro and took an auto. I had already told the driver to drop me at Osmania General Hospital. He just stopped at a place where there was no board, no red cross, not even a vague plus sign. I asked if this was the hospital and he said, ‘Yes, just cross that garage pile and you’ll find it.’ I got down wondering why he couldn’t drop me at the entry. When I reached the gate, I realised why.

The garbage dump suddenly felt like Lumbini Park in comparison. My first thought: Ebola must be in the air here. I knew I shouldn’t go inside without a space suit, but I had to settle for a mask.

One generally expects a pharmacy outside a hospital. But this is Old City. I only found utensil shops near the gate. Luckily, one paan shop was selling masks. The masks were hanging in open air, joyfully collecting smoke, dust, and Zika virus. They were marinating in air pollution.

I convinced the guy to take one out from his box, but not before he gave me the most judgemental look and said loudly, ‘If you’re that posh, why are you here at Osmania?’ I could’ve told him, but then I’d have to kill him. So I let him judge me.