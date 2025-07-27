Light rains continue in Hyderabad; yellow alert issued for next five days

HYDERABAD: The city experienced light rains overnight which continued till early afternoon on Saturday. Although the rains stopped, the day was damp and cold due to incessant rains over the last three days.

As per the TGDPS reports, the highest rainfall in the state on Saturday was 66.8 mm in Kamareddy, followed by 53 mm in Nirmal.

The highest rainfall in the city was 19 mm in Shaikpet, followed by 16.3 mm in Rajendranagar and 15 mm in Golconda.