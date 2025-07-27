Yadadri temple’s Sanskrit Vidyapeetham upholds inclusive Vedic learning for over 70 years

NALGONDA: Established in 1952 under the supervision of the temple committee, Yadagirigutta’s renowned Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple launched the Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Sanskrit Vidyapeetham with a clear mission: to preserve spiritual and cultural values through the promotion of Sanskrit and Vedic knowledge. For over seven decades, the institution has remained steadfast in its commitment to this cause, say officials.

One of the hallmarks of this Vidyapeetham is its provision of completely free education, boarding and lodging to all students. This support from the temple ensures that financial constraints never stand in the way of learning. The peaceful, residential environment allows students to immerse themselves fully in their academic and spiritual pursuits, the officials add.

While Sanskrit was once reserved for the elite, the Vidyapeetham sets an example in inclusive education by admitting students from all castes and religions without discrimination. This egalitarian approach not only makes Sanskrit accessible to all sections of society but also fosters a spirit of social harmony. It functions not just as a centre of learning, but as a space that nurtures unity and equal opportunity.

Keeping up with modern times

In keeping with contemporary needs, the Vidyapeetham offers more than just Sanskrit instruction. Courses in English, Telugu, History and Computers are also taught, equipping students with skills relevant to modern life. Affiliated to Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, the Vidyapeetham offers a recognised curriculum that prepares students to be both culturally rooted and professionally ready.