Rave party busted in Hyderabad, 9 from AP held

HYDERABAD: The State Excise Task Force (STF) raided a rave party on Saturday night, allegedly organised by gangs from Andhra Pradesh at the SV Nilayam apartment in Kondapur. Nine individuals were arrested, and a total of 11 people were booked in the case.

The STF officials further seized 2.080 kg of ganja, 50 grams of OG Kush, 11.57 grams of magic mushrooms and 1.91 grams of charas, and confiscated six vehicles and 11 mobile phones.

According to police, the organisers frequently brought individuals from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad to host weekend parties at service apartments. These events typically involved drug and alcohol consumption, loud music, and dance performances.

Officials further revealed that the accused used fake identities, multiple Aadhaar numbers, and various bank accounts to evade detection. After hosting two-day events, the organisers would discreetly leave the city.

Those arrested include Rahul, alias King Ken Share, the alleged drug supplier; Praveen Kumar, alias Manne, a peddler; Appikotla Ashok Kumar, identified as the party organiser; and consumers Sammela Sai Krishna, Hilton Joseph Rolf, Thota Kumaraswamy, Adapa Yashwanth Sridutta, Nagella Leela Manikanta, and Nanda Samatha Teja. Three others remain at large, including Srinivas Choudhary, Vasu, and Akhil. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.