Skip queues and portals, WhatsApp your civic complaints

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad district Collector Harichandana Dasari on Sunday introduced a dedicated WhatsApp-based grievance redressal system to make public administration more accessible and responsive. Citizens can now register complaints by sending a message to 74166 87878, eliminating the need to physically attend the weekly Prajavani programme or navigate the official portal.

The initiative is aimed at easing the process for senior citizens, people with disabilities and working individuals, allowing them to raise issues from the comfort of their homes. Each complaint will be automatically logged into the Prajavani portal, assigned a unique ID for tracking and forwarded to the relevant department. Complainants will also receive SMS alerts and a time-bound Action Taken Report.

Officials said the move would enhance the outreach and efficiency of the Prajavani system, ensuring greater convenience and transparency. The collector urged residents to make full use of the WhatsApp service, aligning with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s commitment to citizen-centric governance.

Help line

+91 74166 87878

WHAT PURPOSE DOES THIS SERVE?

■ Citizens can register complaints by sending a message, eliminating the need to physically attend the Prajavani programme