Aadil Khan: Dance has shown me that my talent makes me my own boss

What many don’t realise is that Aadil never set out to be a choreographer. “Dance started as a passion; I initially learned it to add to my acting portfolio. But in 2017, a random dance video of mine went viral, and everything changed from there. I started getting so much love. Shahid Kapoor has been a major influence in my dance journey,” he said.

Yet the early days weren’t all inspiration and applause. “The biggest challenge was finance; I come from a lower middle-class family and didn’t have the money for training. But I was lucky to meet some really kind people who helped me financially and supported my dance training,” he shared honestly.

Convincing his family took time. “They were against it at first. Since we had no income source at home, they wanted me to take up a stable job and maybe join an AC mechanic’s shop. But eventually, they saw the passion and supported me,” he recalled. That quiet victory at home was just as important as the success that followed.