Case under TGHRC scanner

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of alleged illegal surrogacy, baby trafficking and unethical practices at Universal Srushti Fertility Centre in Secunderabad and its associated clinics.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Commission said the racket — reportedly involving baby-selling, unauthorised medical procedures and illegal surrogacy — violated the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, healthcare laws and fundamental human rights.

“These activities appear to be led by Dr Athaluri Namrata, proprietor of Universal Srushti Fertility Centre, in collusion with her son Jayant Krishna and others. If proven, these actions would amount to serious violations of constitutional rights, including bodily autonomy, dignity, and protection from exploitation,” the Commission said.

The TGHRC directed the principal secretary, health, to submit a detailed report covering action taken, previous complaints and FIRs, list of victims, involvement of officials if any, preventive steps, and the current monitoring mechanism. The next hearing is on August 28.