Sanitation drive across Hyderabad from today

Zonal commissioners must conduct coordination meetings with all line departments and inspect areas with high dengue incidence, ensuring anti-larval operations (ALO) in at least 100 surrounding households.

Deputy commissioners will coordinate with AMOHs and sanitation agencies to deploy sufficient manpower and vehicles for MSW and C&D waste removal. All waste must be lifted from designated points with no disruption to daily sanitation duties.

Legacy waste locations — on roadsides, nalas, lakes, parks and footpaths — will be geo-tagged and cleared using mapped vehicle routes. HIMSW Pvt. Ltd. will provide MSW vehicles; HCDWPL or Soma Srinivas Reddy will manage C&D waste transportation.

In areas near electric poles and transformers, the sanitation teams must obtain clearance from the electricity department before cleanup.

Citizens are urged to cooperate by not littering or dumping debris during the drive. GHMC emphasised that cleaner neighbourhoods are key to reducing vector-borne diseases like dengue.

Officials will also conduct daily visits to dengue-affected households and upload action-taken reports to the VBD app. Beautification efforts, including green belts, footpath improvements and caution signage, will be part of the drive to discourage future dumping.