Vaishali Agarwal's 'Mithuli' collection an ode to heritage

After nearly eight months in the making, designer Vaishali Agarwal, through her labels Vaishali Agarwal, Kaalii by Vaishali and Shivasa Fine Jewellery, has launched a deeply evocative collection called Mithuli. Drawing inspiration from the timeless tale of Shakuntala, the collection is a poetic confluence of mythology, nature, and Indian craftsmanship.

“This collection is part of our Rakhi and Shravan Masa project, celebrating our connection to Hindu traditions,” Vaishali explains, adding, “We’ve themed it around the forest and the story of Shakuntala, incorporating elements from nature and animals she would have related to. It’s truly an ode to Indian history and traditional crafts.”