Weddings that speak the soul, the Hyderabadi way

Hyderabad’s weddings are no longer just grand spectacles — they’ve become deeply personal, sensory experiences that reflect who the couple is and what they cherish. Gone are the days when décor was merely about beautiful backdrops. Today, it’s about storytelling through colours, textures, flowers, and lights. As traditions evolve and modern aesthetics take centre stage, couples are blending heritage with individuality like never before. At the forefront of this transformation are two of the city’s top wedding planners: Jyothi Varma, founder and creative head of Jo&Co, and Chaitanya Kulkarni, founder and experience curator at Alankaran Events. They decode how Hyderabad’s wedding décor is rewriting the rules of celebration.
Floral elements continue to dominate, with delicate pastels and lush blooms bringing both softness and sophistication. “Definitely floral-heavy and pastel,” says Jyothi, capturing the most sought-after look right now. Her company has seen rising demand for intimate pre-wedding events that are growing grander in execution. “Pre-weddings have become more personalised but much more lavish,” she adds. Chaitanya echoes this, describing modern weddings as immersive dreamscapes designed not just to look beautiful but to evoke feelings. “It’s not just about how it looks, but how it makes you feel. We’re crafting experiences that guests don’t just see, they live,” he explains. Couples are increasingly leaning toward storytelling through every floral arrangement and décor detail.
From Mughal elegance to rustic garden blooms, Hyderabad’s décor themes are as diverse as its people. While Mughal and garden aesthetics remain popular, there is a noticeable rise in boho-chic, vintage glam, and earthy, nature-inspired settings. Traditional ceremonies continue to reflect their roots — Hindu weddings favour temple-inspired reds and oranges, while Muslim and Christian weddings embrace whites, golds, and minimal elegance. Interfaith weddings beautifully blend elements from both cultures, creating a harmonious visual narrative.
Flowers and materials are playing a more thoughtful role. While marigolds, jasmine, and tuberose remain local staples, imported blooms like orchids, peonies, and baby’s breath are finding favour, along with premium artificial flowers that balance beauty with practicality. Materials such as jute, cane, mirror work, velvet, and bamboo are being incorporated not just for aesthetics but also for sustainability. “We see some couples opting for reusable décor, especially for smaller events like pellikuthuru,” notes Jyothi.
Lighting has become a key storytelling tool, evolving from mere decoration to full-blown drama. “Lighting plays a major role, especially for Sangeet,” says Jyothi. MI bars, moving heads, and lighting engineers are indispensable, while projection mapping, fairy lights, LED walls, and laser shows transform venues into cinematic spaces. Colour palettes adapt with time — soft pastels like blush pink, mint green, and peach for day weddings, and deeper, moodier tones for evening celebrations. Venues are equally thoughtful choices. Farmhouses and boutique resorts offer intimate yet grand settings, while destination weddings increasingly favour palaces, heritage properties, and convention centres that combine luxury with legacy. “Venues with indoor-outdoor options are a huge plus, especially with unpredictable weather,” adds Jyothi.
Budgeting remains a balancing act. “Minimalistic prints, fewer flowers, and reusable fabrics can go a long way,” says Jyothi. Chaitanya agrees, noting that statement pieces can create a lasting impact without overwhelming the budget. Both stress that floral costs often take the largest bite, especially in peak wedding seasons when prices can double. Guest count and the level of personalisation also significantly influence costs.
Pre-wedding events have become creative playgrounds. Couples are opting for unique themes for each function with no colour repetitions. “Haldi is often yellow or orange but can turn into a pool or Holi party. Mehendi feels like a carnival sundowner with live bands and DJs, and Sangeet goes bold with dramatic lighting,” says Jyothi. Chaitanya adds that these events have transformed into full-scale experiences, with interactive stalls, cocktails, and even sustainability-focused décor for rituals like pellikuthuru.
Social media plays a massive role in shaping these weddings. Nearly 80% of design inspiration comes from Instagram and Pinterest. “Most clients come with mood boards to our first meeting,” shares Jyothi. While some have a precise vision, others remain open to fresh ideas. “It’s almost an even split,” she says. Chaitanya sums it up perfectly: “It’s not about copying trends, it’s about interpreting them in a way that tells their story.”
Whether it’s a cosy pellikuthuru on a terrace or a grand destination wedding at a heritage fort, Hyderabad weddings are now designed to be felt, not just seen.