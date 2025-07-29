Weddings that speak the soul, the Hyderabadi way

Hyderabad’s weddings are no longer just grand spectacles — they’ve become deeply personal, sensory experiences that reflect who the couple is and what they cherish. Gone are the days when décor was merely about beautiful backdrops. Today, it’s about storytelling through colours, textures, flowers, and lights. As traditions evolve and modern aesthetics take centre stage, couples are blending heritage with individuality like never before. At the forefront of this transformation are two of the city’s top wedding planners: Jyothi Varma, founder and creative head of Jo&Co, and Chaitanya Kulkarni, founder and experience curator at Alankaran Events. They decode how Hyderabad’s wedding décor is rewriting the rules of celebration.

Floral elements continue to dominate, with delicate pastels and lush blooms bringing both softness and sophistication. “Definitely floral-heavy and pastel,” says Jyothi, capturing the most sought-after look right now. Her company has seen rising demand for intimate pre-wedding events that are growing grander in execution. “Pre-weddings have become more personalised but much more lavish,” she adds. Chaitanya echoes this, describing modern weddings as immersive dreamscapes designed not just to look beautiful but to evoke feelings. “It’s not just about how it looks, but how it makes you feel. We’re crafting experiences that guests don’t just see, they live,” he explains. Couples are increasingly leaning toward storytelling through every floral arrangement and décor detail.