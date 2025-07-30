Ayurveda, reinvented for today

At a time when wellness often swings between traditional remedies and high-tech solutions, Hyderabad-based 365veda emerges with a quiet revolution, one that respects the depth of Ayurveda while embracing the precision of modern science. CE sat down with Harshit Gohil, co-founder of 365veda, to understand what sparked this journey, the challenges along the way, and how 365veda is reshaping the wellness narrative through their pioneering Ayurceuticals.

Excerpts

What inspired you to launch 365veda?

The idea for 365veda was born out of a deep respect for Ayurveda and a realisation that its everyday relevance could be amplified through science and innovation. My exposure to the field began early on, as I was closely involved in growing our family’s Ayurvedic business, Gohil Ayurved, which had a wide distribution network across East India. That experience gave me a front-row seat to the enduring trust people place in Ayurveda and the systemic limitations that have prevented it from being a part of modern wellness routines. While Ayurveda has always been valued for long-term health, I saw an opportunity to make it more accessible, faster-acting and aligned with today’s priorities. With 365veda, the goal wasn’t to reinvent the tradition but to reintroduce it in a way that speaks to modern consumers through well-researched formulations, convenient formats, and measurable outcomes. That’s how the idea of Ayurceuticals came to life.

How has your journey been so far?

Intense, unpredictable, and incredibly educational. From the outside, entrepreneurship often looks glamorous, but the reality is a long game of resilience, adaptation and constant learning.

The real reward is hearing from someone who’s sleeping better, feeling more energised, or trusting Ayurveda again because of something we built. That’s what makes this journey meaningful.