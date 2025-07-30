Ayurveda, reinvented for today

At a time when wellness often swings between traditional remedies and high-tech solutions, Hyderabad-based 365veda emerges with a quiet revolution, one that respects the depth of Ayurveda while embracing the precision of modern science. CE sat down with Harshit Gohil, co-founder of 365veda, to understand what sparked this journey, the challenges along the way, and how 365veda is reshaping the wellness narrative through their pioneering Ayurceuticals.
Excerpts
What inspired you to launch 365veda?
The idea for 365veda was born out of a deep respect for Ayurveda and a realisation that its everyday relevance could be amplified through science and innovation. My exposure to the field began early on, as I was closely involved in growing our family’s Ayurvedic business, Gohil Ayurved, which had a wide distribution network across East India. That experience gave me a front-row seat to the enduring trust people place in Ayurveda and the systemic limitations that have prevented it from being a part of modern wellness routines. While Ayurveda has always been valued for long-term health, I saw an opportunity to make it more accessible, faster-acting and aligned with today’s priorities. With 365veda, the goal wasn’t to reinvent the tradition but to reintroduce it in a way that speaks to modern consumers through well-researched formulations, convenient formats, and measurable outcomes. That’s how the idea of Ayurceuticals came to life.
How has your journey been so far?
Intense, unpredictable, and incredibly educational. From the outside, entrepreneurship often looks glamorous, but the reality is a long game of resilience, adaptation and constant learning.
The real reward is hearing from someone who’s sleeping better, feeling more energised, or trusting Ayurveda again because of something we built. That’s what makes this journey meaningful.
What have been some key challenges?
Plenty — but I’ll highlight two major ones. First, the perception that Ayurveda is slow or unscientific. The issue has never been with the science itself, but with its delivery and lack of clinical framing. Second, building a strong R&D-driven brand while remaining bootstrapped. We made a conscious decision to build lean — no flashy marketing or inflated spends — which meant being extremely strategic with every rupee across people, partnerships and products.
How has Hyderabad contributed to your journey?
Our initial validation came from the Heartfulness community at Kanha Shanti Vanam, where I’ve been an abhyasi for nearly eight years. Our brand philosophy of preventive wellness rooted in awareness and simplicity resonated deeply with this community. Our first 1,000 customers came through exhibitions here and that early traction gave us real confidence in our vision.
Hyderabad is a unique market; it balances tradition and modernity beautifully. It has a culturally diverse population that understands Ayurveda but also demands convenience and efficacy, which aligns closely with our Ayurceutical approach.
What sets 365veda apart in a crowded wellness space?
We’re not trying to compete with Ayurvedic or nutraceutical brands — we’re creating a new layer altogether. Ayurceuticals isn’t a marketing term for us; it’s a formulation philosophy built on science and focused on outcomes. Every product we create undergoes extensive literature review, ingredient synergy mapping and systemic bioavailability analysis.
What also differentiates us is our format-first innovation. We’re not just repackaging old remedies but rethinking how they’re delivered. Whether it’s oral strips, beadlets, chewables or transdermal patches, each format is chosen for real-life use: fast, convenient, and clinically purposeful. For us, depth matters more than hype.
How do you decide which products to develop?
We begin with relevance. If a health concern like fatigue, poor sleep or stress consistently shows up in consumer behaviour and market data, we explore it. We also track trending ingredients like berberine or black seed oil, but don’t jump on fads. Our decision framework is based on three questions:
Can Ayurveda provide a credible solution here?
Is there peer-reviewed evidence to support it?
Can we deliver it better than anyone else in a user-friendly format?
Only when a product ticks all three boxes — need, evidence, and delivery innovation — do we move forward.
How do you ensure product safety and efficacy?
We start with science, not slogans. Each ingredient undergoes literature mapping, toxicology evaluation and clinical relevance assessment. Then we optimise for delivery: how the body absorbs it, how ingredients behave in synergy, and what format enhances bioavailability. Our team includes Ayurvedic experts and formulation scientists; this helps us bridge the traditional-modern gap without compromising on safety, speed, or integrity. If a formulation doesn’t meet our standards, it doesn’t go to market.
Are your products suitable for people with dietary restrictions?
Yes, most of our products are plant-based, allergen-conscious, and thoughtfully formulated. That said, we always recommend checking individual labels based on specific dietary needs. We’re actively expanding our clean-label range with vegan, gluten-free and sugar-free options — not just because it’s trendy, but because it reflects a long-term shift in how people are approaching wellness and nutrition.
What’s one common myth you’d like to bust?
That Ayurveda and speed can’t coexist. That’s outdated thinking.
Any exciting new plans?
We’re gearing up for international expansion into the US, UK, and EU markets, something we’ve been planning for over a year.
On the product front, we’re working on new launches in women’s wellness, cognitive health, and metabolic balance — all within the Ayurceutical framework: science-backed, easy to consume, and designed for daily preventive care.
We’re also expanding how we engage with the broader wellness ecosystem. Our platform Wellness Voices brings together researchers and healthcare professionals to build evidence-led conversations around preventive health. We’re also conducting corporate wellness workshops to help organisations build sustainable health habits.
Looking ahead, we’re exploring how Ayurveda’s core principle of personalised wellness can be enhanced using data-led insights. Our long-term vision is to evolve Ayurceuticals into a predictive, personalised and preventive care system and we’re actively building toward it.