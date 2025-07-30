Custody plea filed in illegal surrogacy, baby-selling case

HYDERABAD: Gopalapuram police have filed a custody petition before the Secunderabad court seeking further interrogation of Dr Athaluri Namratha, the prime accused in an illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket.
Police said Namratha was running a large-scale scam through her chain of fertility clinics, Universal Srushti Fertility Centres, in several cities. While she began her medical practice in 1995 and moved into IVF by 1998, police allege she later turned to unethical practices, charging clients Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh under false promises.
Namratha and her associates allegedly targeted vulnerable women, particularly those seeking abortions, and lured them into carrying pregnancies in exchange for money. The newborns were then falsely presented as babies born through surrogacy.
Eight persons have been arrested and remanded. The racket came to light following a complaint by a couple. Meanwhile, Namratha has filed for bail, arguing that the alleged offence occurred in AP, outside the jurisdiction of Telangana Police.
Sperm not collected from beggars: Cops
Hyderabad: Amid speculation over an illegal sperm collection racket in Secunderabad, Hyderabad police clarified that the donors involved were not beggars. However, they declined to reveal further details about the donors linked to Indian Sperm Tech, citing an ongoing investigation. Indian Sperm Tech, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, had allegedly set up a sperm processing unit in Secunderabad without obtaining the necessary licence. “They were arrested for operating without authorisation,” said a police official. The racket was busted on the night of July 27, when police raided the facility and arrested several individuals. Samples and documents were seized from the site. Police also collected Aadhaar details from the donors. “We are verifying their records,” an official said.