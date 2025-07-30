Custody plea filed in illegal surrogacy, baby-selling case

HYDERABAD: Gopalapuram police have filed a custody petition before the Secunderabad court seeking further interrogation of Dr Athaluri Namratha, the prime accused in an illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket.

Police said Namratha was running a large-scale scam through her chain of fertility clinics, Universal Srushti Fertility Centres, in several cities. While she began her medical practice in 1995 and moved into IVF by 1998, police allege she later turned to unethical practices, charging clients Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh under false promises.

Namratha and her associates allegedly targeted vulnerable women, particularly those seeking abortions, and lured them into carrying pregnancies in exchange for money. The newborns were then falsely presented as babies born through surrogacy.