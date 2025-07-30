Fans Flock to The Chosen Pop-Up

The Chosen, one of the most-watched series globally, continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and powerful performances. As Season 5 heads for a theatrical release across the country, Hyderabad was once again in the spotlight, hosting an exclusive pop-up event for fans at Churrolto, Banjara Hills.
The pop-up was a celebration in every sense. With laughter, games, and interactive activities, the atmosphere buzzed with joy and fan excitement. Visitors not only got to take part in games and win goodies but also had the chance to browse and buy themed merchandise — each item designed to reflect the essence of The Chosen. From t-shirts and tote bags made from 20 recycled bottles to chai sets and elegant necklaces, every product at the venue was crafted with intention and meaning.
Ashish Nag, country manager – India for The Chosen, shared, “The reason we chose Hyderabad for this pop-up is simple — the love we’ve received from this city has been overwhelming. When we released The Chosen: Last Supper in April, Hyderabad recorded the highest response among all metro cities. This is our third pop-up in India, after Bengaluru and Nagaland, and this one is truly special. We wanted to personally thank our fans here.”
On the thoughtful merchandise available at the pop-up, Ashish added, “We don’t call them merchandise, we call them gifts. Each piece is unique and something you can gift someone else to spark a conversation about the show. The tote bag made of recycled bottles, our ‘Chai with The Chosen’ set — because chai is such a big part of our culture — and even a new necklace designed for women, are all part of the widest collection we’ve ever showcased in India.”
Looking ahead, Ashish also hinted at more such events, “We’re definitely planning more pop-ups, not just in Hyderabad, but across the country. It’s important for us to connect with The Chosen audience. I don’t think any OTT series has done pop-ups like this before. There’s truly something here for everyone.”
Prabhu Krupakar, project director for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, echoed the sentiment: “It’s been an incredible opportunity to connect with the fans here in Hyderabad. The energy has been great, and the best part is being able to let people know that all four seasons of The Chosen are now streaming on Netflix. We hope Season 5 will join the platform soon as well.”
The fans, too, were brimming with excitement. Kiran and Uday, a couple attending the event, said, “It’s great to see The Chosen team here with all these goodies and fun activities. We don’t usually get time to enjoy something like this, but this pop-up brought fans together beautifully. We got to meet others and share thoughts about the show.”
Another visitor, Ajay, added, “The show is fantastic. I love how they’ve portrayed the story of Jesus. I came here to see what the pop-up had and ended up picking up a t-shirt — it’s really cool!”