Fans Flock to The Chosen Pop-Up

Ashish Nag, country manager – India for The Chosen, shared, “The reason we chose Hyderabad for this pop-up is simple — the love we’ve received from this city has been overwhelming. When we released The Chosen: Last Supper in April, Hyderabad recorded the highest response among all metro cities. This is our third pop-up in India, after Bengaluru and Nagaland, and this one is truly special. We wanted to personally thank our fans here.”

On the thoughtful merchandise available at the pop-up, Ashish added, “We don’t call them merchandise, we call them gifts. Each piece is unique and something you can gift someone else to spark a conversation about the show. The tote bag made of recycled bottles, our ‘Chai with The Chosen’ set — because chai is such a big part of our culture — and even a new necklace designed for women, are all part of the widest collection we’ve ever showcased in India.”

Looking ahead, Ashish also hinted at more such events, “We’re definitely planning more pop-ups, not just in Hyderabad, but across the country. It’s important for us to connect with The Chosen audience. I don’t think any OTT series has done pop-ups like this before. There’s truly something here for everyone.”