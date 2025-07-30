FLASH brings healthcare to doorstep

Currently operating in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, FLASH is still in its early phase, but the plans ahead are ambitious. “We expect to learn a great deal from users here and use those insights to refine our service and processes. Based on the learnings from these cities, we will identify potential cities for expansion across multiple metro cities in the country. Our choice of expansion locations is guided by factors such as digital adoption rates, hospital density, local traffic patterns, and the overall demand for rapid-response healthcare,” the CEO expresses.

The early response, as he shares, has been nothing short of encouraging. “Our customers praise the professionalism of our paramedics, their clinical expertise and the speed of delivery. After every case, we collect feedback through an automated loop. This helps us address any concerns quickly, improve app features and provide additional training to our staff when needed,” Prabhdeep recalls.

RED Health has its sights set on something bigger: seamlessly integrating care services into people’s everyday lives. The founder shares, “We envision a future where timely, accessible, and high-quality healthcare is seamlessly integrated into the lives of individuals across India. With FLASH, we are building an end-to-end infrastructure that spans instant emergency response, at-home diagnostics and ongoing chronic care support. We are not just solving today’s challenges, but also reshaping how India approaches proximity, affordability and responsiveness in healthcare.”

This vision includes everyone. He adds, “Our 24x7 call centre assists users who may not be comfortable with the app and our field teams support direct service bookings.”