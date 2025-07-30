FLASH brings healthcare to doorstep

Healthcare is no longer confined to hospital walls, and with RED Health’s new initiative, FLASH, it’s now pulling up right outside people’s homes. With a strong foundation in emergency response, RED Health is now expanding its reach, offering a one-of-a-kind doorstep healthcare service that’s changing how patients receive care across Indian cities. Prabhdeep Singh, founder and CEO of RED Health, speaks to CE about FLASH and the story behind it.
Prabhdeep explains, “We launched FLASH as a strategic extension of our expertise in emergency medical transportation to serve the growing demand for accessible, dependable at-home health services.”
The turning point came when the team observed a recurring need for additional care that extended beyond the ambulance ride. “Before we observed the need for continued care at home, our primary focus was on emergency medical response. Over time, we recognised that many of our ambulance users required additional medical support both before hospitalisation and during recovery and after discharge,” he adds.
That’s exactly where FLASH steps in, offering everything from injections and IV fluids to post-surgical care, vaccinations and regular diagnostics, all delivered right to the patient’s doorstep. It’s a bold move aimed at decongesting hospitals while making quality care more accessible and consistent. “With FLASH, we have expanded our services to address these needs by offering over 20 at-home healthcare services through the RED Health app. These services include emergency, pre-hospital, such as diagnostic tests and monitoring, and post-hospital services like IV medicine, vaccinations, wound care, and nursing services. We believe that bringing these services to people at home will provide timely and high-quality services while reducing hospitals’ repetitive service visits and patient experiences,” Prabhdeep notes.
Drawing inspiration from how quick-commerce apps manage logistics, RED Health has adopted a similar decentralised approach. Prabhdeep elaborates, “We follow a model similar to Q-commerce apps that use dark stores, but instead of warehouses, we use the network of our ambulances with required medical assistance.”
Prabhdeep explains that they strategically position each ambulance, placing them close to high-demand areas and major hospitals. By analysing coverage needs and local traffic patterns, we are able to dispatch an ambulance and reach a patient in minutes,” he says.
From real-time tracking to remote monitoring, FLASH is as digital as it is mobile. “Our ambulances have 5G-enabled capabilities so that ER doctors can monitor patients in real-time as they are in the back of the ambulance. The app provides an accurate ETA and also allows us to call the hospital directly which enables us to deliver an effective and fast care experience,” Prabhdeep says.
Hospitals, too, are playing a significant role in making FLASH a success. The founder explains, “We rely heavily on partnerships with hospitals and diagnostic centres to make FLASH work. We station our teams on hospital premises to give ER doctors advance notice of incoming patients. Our Salus 5G-enabled ambulances stream patient vitals and data to the hospital in real time. After arrival, our FLASH nurses work alongside hospital staff to triage each patient, speeding up care and giving families relief during the admission process.”
Currently operating in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, FLASH is still in its early phase, but the plans ahead are ambitious. “We expect to learn a great deal from users here and use those insights to refine our service and processes. Based on the learnings from these cities, we will identify potential cities for expansion across multiple metro cities in the country. Our choice of expansion locations is guided by factors such as digital adoption rates, hospital density, local traffic patterns, and the overall demand for rapid-response healthcare,” the CEO expresses.
The early response, as he shares, has been nothing short of encouraging. “Our customers praise the professionalism of our paramedics, their clinical expertise and the speed of delivery. After every case, we collect feedback through an automated loop. This helps us address any concerns quickly, improve app features and provide additional training to our staff when needed,” Prabhdeep recalls.
RED Health has its sights set on something bigger: seamlessly integrating care services into people’s everyday lives. The founder shares, “We envision a future where timely, accessible, and high-quality healthcare is seamlessly integrated into the lives of individuals across India. With FLASH, we are building an end-to-end infrastructure that spans instant emergency response, at-home diagnostics and ongoing chronic care support. We are not just solving today’s challenges, but also reshaping how India approaches proximity, affordability and responsiveness in healthcare.”
This vision includes everyone. He adds, “Our 24x7 call centre assists users who may not be comfortable with the app and our field teams support direct service bookings.”