Kuruva Venkatramana Murthy: Be a human before a hero

Of course, aspiring leaders, corporate leaders, and entrepreneurs stand to gain a lot from the book, which blends corporate wisdom, holistic healing, and timeless spiritual insights to offer practical guidance — helping everyday leaders inspire change, impact behaviour, and ignite action.

The author illustrates, “For example, there is a traffic jam. A passerby takes it upon herself to direct the traffic. In that moment, she is a leader. The question is this: What do you do when nobody is watching, when there is no social media or no one to applaud you?”

A deep thought, is it not? Venkatramana’s enlightened thought process is the result of an arduous journey. Born in Kurnool to a humble family, money was always scarce. And so, a young Venkatramana took it upon himself to work as hard as he could. He started as a steward in Chennai and rose through the ranks. A turning point came in 2008 when he was the steward manager at Pizza Corner in Banjara Hills. “One afternoon, I got a call from my boss saying that my whole team of 35 people had resigned. Why? My authoritative technique of management. I sat down and asked myself, ‘Tomorrow, if I don’t have this position and title, will I be able to inspire anybody?’ When I realised the answer was a no, I changed my approach,” he states.