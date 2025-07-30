SCB residents demand merger as elections remain on hold

Residents point out that while other Cantonments across the country have seen progress in merger-related development, Secunderabad lags behind.

“This board has been functioning without elected members for over four years. We are struggling to get basic civic issues resolved. There’s no one to represent us, and expecting a single nominated member to handle everything is unrealistic. The merger process must be completed before the GHMC elections so we can elect proper representatives,” said Nayeem, a resident.

The issue gained traction following a written response in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State (Defence) Sanjay Seth, who said elections to Cantonment Boards were not being conducted as the excision exercise could impact their governance structures.

“The Centre not holding elections is understandable, but the merger process is taking too long. It’s been over four years. The state and Union governments must act fast, at least before the GHMC elections next year. We need proper governance, infrastructure and clear building regulations. Residents here are struggling even to secure property ownership,” said S Ravindra, general secretary of Cantonment Vikas Manch.