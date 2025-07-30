Surrogacy vs mental health

From Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (AbRam) to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao (Azad), Tusshar Kapoor (Laksshya), and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Malti Marie), several celebrities have turned to surrogacy to build their families. As public awareness grows and stigma fades, surrogacy has become a more accepted reproductive option, especially in cases where medical complications prevent women from carrying a pregnancy themselves.

However, a new study has added an important dimension to this evolving narrative. Published in JAMA Network Open, the landmark research by McGill University and the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences (ICES), Canada, reveals that surrogacy may carry a higher risk of mental health challenges for gestational carriers — commonly known as surrogates.

Study at a glance

The study analysed an extensive dataset of 7,67,406 pregnancies in Ontario, Canada, between 2012 and 2021. It found that women who carry a pregnancy for others are significantly more likely to develop new-onset mental health conditions during or after pregnancy compared to women who conceive either naturally or via IVF. “Pregnancy is not just a biological process, it’s deeply emotional,” says Dr Sumina Reddy, fertility consultant and director at Fertilica IVF & Women Care, Hyderabad. “For surrogates, the journey comes with added psychological layers. Even if there is no genetic link to the baby, they still undergo all the hormonal, physical, and emotional changes that pregnancy brings,” she adds.

Diagnosed conditions ranged from mood and anxiety disorders to psychosis, substance use, and self-harm. Alarmingly, many diagnoses were made in emergency or inpatient settings, pointing to delayed support and crisis-level interventions.

“Surrogates face a higher likelihood of developing mental health issues compared to women who carry their own children,” notes Dr Sarada Vani N, senior consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and high-risk pregnancy specialist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad. “Mood and anxiety disorders were most common, and the median time from conception to diagnosis was around two and a half years. This shows how some issues may emerge long after the pregnancy ends,” she notes.

The doctor adds that surrogates who previously experienced mental health issues were particularly vulnerable. Even when compared to women who conceived without assistance but no longer lived with their child a year after birth, surrogates showed elevated risks, hinting at a grief-like experience akin to that seen in adoption or foster care.