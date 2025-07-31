Hyderabad dances to Chetas’ beats

If you found yourself anywhere near Hyderabad’s Quake Arena, chances are you didn’t just hear the music, you felt it. The beats were blaring, the crowd was bouncing, and the night? It belonged to DJ Chetas. With Chogada and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai kicking off the set, it didn’t take long for the energy to turn electric. But this wasn’t your usual EDM night. At Chandni Bar Meets Bollywood, the night was drenched in desi flavours and sprinkled with nostalgia.

“It’s all about recreating that raw, high-energy Chandni Bar vibe with a Bollywood twist. Think classic dance floor hits, fresh remixes, and pure madness with lots of twists and surprises,” he said, summing up what the night truly felt like. There was something wild, familiar and so unapologetically Indian about it. This wasn’t just music; it was memory. Every drop, remix, and chorus brought nostalgic memories back.

Hyderabad didn’t just show up; it showed out. And Chetas, who’s no stranger to big stages, clearly felt the city’s energy. “The Hyderabad crowd has unmatched energy, man! They don’t just listen, they feel the music. Every time I play here, it feels like a celebration,” he said.