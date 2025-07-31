Hyderabad dances to Chetas’ beats

If you found yourself anywhere near Hyderabad’s Quake Arena, chances are you didn’t just hear the music, you felt it. The beats were blaring, the crowd was bouncing, and the night? It belonged to DJ Chetas. With Chogada and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai kicking off the set, it didn’t take long for the energy to turn electric. But this wasn’t your usual EDM night. At Chandni Bar Meets Bollywood, the night was drenched in desi flavours and sprinkled with nostalgia.
“It’s all about recreating that raw, high-energy Chandni Bar vibe with a Bollywood twist. Think classic dance floor hits, fresh remixes, and pure madness with lots of twists and surprises,” he said, summing up what the night truly felt like. There was something wild, familiar and so unapologetically Indian about it. This wasn’t just music; it was memory. Every drop, remix, and chorus brought nostalgic memories back.
Hyderabad didn’t just show up; it showed out. And Chetas, who’s no stranger to big stages, clearly felt the city’s energy. “The Hyderabad crowd has unmatched energy, man! They don’t just listen, they feel the music. Every time I play here, it feels like a celebration,” he said.
His story started not with fame or filters, but with just pure love for music. “I started DJing back in my young days just for fun, honestly. Music has always been my escape and passion. One day, I decided to take it seriously,” he recalled.
Today, he is ranked one of Asia’s top DJs. He confessed that there was a quiet note of disbelief and a sense of ‘how did this even happen?’ “It felt surreal. I was literally speechless because when you start off, you never imagine you’ll be listed among the best. It’s all because of my fans’ love,” he shared.
That fan love comes in all ways: some sweet, some hilarious, and some downright surprising. Chetas revealed one of the best fan moments: “Once, a fan got my face tattooed on their arm and showed it to me at a show. That was both flattering and a little shocking!”
There’s a method to the madness in Chetas’ sets. They’re not just random hits thrown into a mashup; there’s intention, a deep connection to what people used to love and what they’re vibing to now. “I grew up listening to old Bollywood classics, so they’re in my DNA. The idea was to give them a modern twist so that today’s generation can vibe to them while still feeling the nostalgia,” he said. And if you’ve ever danced like your life depended on it to his version of Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, you’ll get why he picks the songs he does. “The moment it drops, everyone’s on their feet,” he added.
His favourite Hyderabadi food when asked, he answered, “Biryani, hands down. Every time I’m here, that’s my first meal.” And if he had to describe Hyderabad’s vibe through music? He noted, “Definitely some dhol, some qawwali elements, and maybe even a Charminar vibe sample — a mix of heritage and modern beats.”
But Chetas isn’t one to sit still for long. He’s already brewing new sounds and planning big moves. “I’m working on an original music album which I’m really excited about, apart from a big India tour which is coming up later this year with some crazy new remixes. Stay tuned!” he said.
By the time the lights dimmed, the arena was a blur of sweat, laughter, and phone lights waving in the air. The music may have stopped, but the musical high? That lingered. DJ Chetas didn’t just give Hyderabad a night to remember... he gave us beats and music to live by.