Many faces of Bobby Bedi

What’s your connection with Hyderabad?

This city feels like home. Every time I’m here, it’s like coming back to a place I belong. I love the food here; Hyderabadi people are incredibly warm and love feeding you! Some of my favourite people live here, and whenever I’m in town for a shoot, I make sure to carve out time to meet them and enjoy good food. The city has such a positive vibe and just lifts my energy.

Tell us about your journey in the film industry.

It’s been over 20 years now. I started off in Punjab, and by accident, I became a hockey player. I come from a lower-middle-class family, and survival pushed me toward sports. I had no background in acting or cinema, and hockey seemed like a way to make ends meet. I even aimed to join the police at one point. I played nationals in hockey but couldn’t go further. Later, I wanted to join the Army; I was good at shooting and joined the NCC. There’s a culture in Punjab where the eldest son serves the country, but my mother stopped me. ‘I only have one son,’ she said.

I wasn’t great at academics. I would skip college to watch films, especially the ones starring Amitabh Bachchan. That’s how my passion for acting began. Modelling came by accident, and I started getting brand assignments. From Punjab to Delhi, I kept moving, getting some recognition for being photogenic. Kunal Kumar gave me a project, and then I did music videos.

Mumbai was tough — I struggled, but I always called myself a self-made artist. I did Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Yash Raj Films, and Ravi K Chandran was the cinematographer. He later cast me in his directorial debut. That’s how I began getting roles, especially as a villain, which eventually opened doors to the South film industry.