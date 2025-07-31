Many faces of Bobby Bedi

Known for his powerful negative roles in films like Dheera, Katamrayudu, and most recently Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bobby Bedi has carved a niche for himself in the world of cinema. While audiences know him as the antagonist on screen, the real Bobby is someone worth getting to know. During his recent visit to Hyderabad, CE caught up with the actor for a candid chat about his journey, his bond with the city, and more.
Excerpts
What’s your connection with Hyderabad?
This city feels like home. Every time I’m here, it’s like coming back to a place I belong. I love the food here; Hyderabadi people are incredibly warm and love feeding you! Some of my favourite people live here, and whenever I’m in town for a shoot, I make sure to carve out time to meet them and enjoy good food. The city has such a positive vibe and just lifts my energy.
Tell us about your journey in the film industry.
It’s been over 20 years now. I started off in Punjab, and by accident, I became a hockey player. I come from a lower-middle-class family, and survival pushed me toward sports. I had no background in acting or cinema, and hockey seemed like a way to make ends meet. I even aimed to join the police at one point. I played nationals in hockey but couldn’t go further. Later, I wanted to join the Army; I was good at shooting and joined the NCC. There’s a culture in Punjab where the eldest son serves the country, but my mother stopped me. ‘I only have one son,’ she said.
I wasn’t great at academics. I would skip college to watch films, especially the ones starring Amitabh Bachchan. That’s how my passion for acting began. Modelling came by accident, and I started getting brand assignments. From Punjab to Delhi, I kept moving, getting some recognition for being photogenic. Kunal Kumar gave me a project, and then I did music videos.
Mumbai was tough — I struggled, but I always called myself a self-made artist. I did Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Yash Raj Films, and Ravi K Chandran was the cinematographer. He later cast me in his directorial debut. That’s how I began getting roles, especially as a villain, which eventually opened doors to the South film industry.
Tell us about your role in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.
The film is set against the backdrop of freedom fighters and stars Pawan garu in the lead. My role is physically intense; it involved horse riding and several action sequences. The body language and dialogue delivery were quite different from what I’ve done before, so it was an exciting challenge.
How was your experience working with Pawan Kalyan?
This was a few years ago. I had already done some Telugu films, including one with Manchu Manoj. The team spotted me and offered me a role opposite Pawan Kalyan. It wasn’t a lengthy role but a significant one. I still remember our first scene: it was a one-take shot, and Pawan garu was so impressed that he came up, hugged me, and said, ‘Welcome to the Telugu film industry’. That moment meant a lot. He’s extremely professional and warm. We would often have lunch together, with food coming from his home. He made me feel welcome and was incredibly down-to-earth.
What does your fitness routine look like?
After COVID, my approach to fitness changed. I now prefer outdoor activities like cycling, yoga, meditation, and swimming. If I’m home, I swim every day. I still go to the gym, but I’ve stayed away from steroids and I never recommend them. Natural fitness is what I believe in.
Future projects?
I’ve completed a Hindi film with Arbaaz Khan. There’s an interesting independent film titled Amma vs Abbaya that will be out soon, along with a couple of other projects in the pipeline.