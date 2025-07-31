Taqbit Labs is using quantum physics to enhance digital security

Tell us about your background — how did your journey into quantum technology begin?

I never really started out with the idea of building a company or even working in the startup space. My academic path was rooted in fundamental science — I trained as a physicist. I completed a five-year integrated MSc in Photonics from Cochin University of Science and Technology, where I developed a deep interest in optics and light-based technologies.

After that, I did research at the Raman Research Institute (RRI), which further exposed me to cutting-edge physics, especially in the area of quantum optics. Then I moved to Singapore to continue my research journey at Nanyang Technological University (NTU). It was during my time at NTU that I witnessed firsthand how quantum technologies were transitioning from pure research to real-world applications.

In Singapore, I saw a very collaborative and forward-looking ecosystem, where academia, startups, corporates, and government agencies were working hand-in-hand to build technologies around quantum communication and computing. That ecosystem played a huge role in shaping my thinking. It made me realise that quantum technology doesn’t have to remain confined to research papers and labs; it can be commercialised, and it should be, especially in a country like India.