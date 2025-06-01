Drugs seized worth 4.36 lakhs, student among three held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Excise department’s State Task Force (STF) on Saturday conducted raids at Ameerpet, Kachiguda, and Quthbullapur, and seized stocks of illegal drugs valued at approximately Rs 4.36 lakh.

In one case, the STF arrested a man, Kaniskh Kevin, in Dilsukhnagar with 113 LSD blots and 16 grams of OG Kush, a high-grade marijuana strain. Kevin, originally a student at an IIT in Delhi, became addicted to drugs during his time there, officials said and added that after facing academic setbacks due to drug abuse, he moved to Hyderabad and enrolled in a hotel management course.

Kevin allegedly continued his drug use and began peddling LSD, which he sourced from Delhi, eventually leading to his arrest.

Alongside Kevin, three others — M Deepak Kumar, Mohammad Siraj, and Jatin — have also been named in the case. The seized narcotics and the accused were handed over to the Kachiguda Excise Station for further investigation.

In a separate case, the STF officers seized nine LSD blots from a man named Nerugonda Sai near the Renuka Yellamma and Pochamma temples in Quthbullapur. A case was registered, and the accused was handed over to the local excise station.

Another case involved the arrest of a man named Deshik, a resident of Hyderabad originally from Bengaluru. Acting on a tip-off, the STF team apprehended him while he was allegedly attempting to sell 4.69 grams of MDMA on Road No. 3, Banjara Hills.

Deshik reportedly procured the drugs from a Nigerian dealer in Bengaluru and was reselling them in Hyderabad. He and the seized MDMA were handed over to the Ameerpet Excise Station.