Encroachments cleared from park in Hyderabad's Thumkunta

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has cleared encroachments from a park in Thumkunta village, Malkajgiri district, following a complaint in Prajavani by North Park Avenue Venture representatives.

The park, spread across 2,000 sq yd, was allegedly encroached upon by a neighbouring plot owner who demolished existing structures, including a swimming pool. The layout, established in 1997 with 10 plots over three and a half acres, had officially earmarked the area as parkland. HYDRAA verified this with municipal authorities and removed the illegal shed and fencing. Plot owners welcomed the restoration.

Ranganath reviews monsoon preparations

With the onset of the monsoon, parts of the city are already experiencing waterlogging due to poor stormwater drainage.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Saturday reviewed the issue of stormwater drainage with officials from the Irrigation department and GHMC at his office.

Recalling that the government had issued instructions to prevent flooding in low-lying areas and inundation of roads, Ranganath called for coordinated efforts to avoid flood-related disruptions. He asked officials to remain alert and resolve issues promptly.

Ranganath said issues related to stormwater drains (SWDs) and nalas should be escalated to HYDRAA immediately. Encroachments over nalas would be investigated and illegal structures would be removed. Departments facing field-level problems were asked to report them directly to HYDRAA.