Traffic advisory for Telangana Formation Day

HYDERABAD: City Traffic police have issued a traffic advisory given the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations scheduled on Monday, June 2, at Gun Park in Nampally and Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

The advisory outlines specific traffic diversions and parking arrangements to ensure smooth movement and public safety during the event.

Commuters planning to travel to Secunderabad Railway Station or Jubilee Bus Stand are advised to start early and consider using the Metro Rail service to avoid delays.

Visitors, including district buses and the general public attending the event, are requested to park only in designated parking areas. A map of these locations has been made available by the traffic police. Citizens have been urged to cooperate and follow the traffic updates via their official social media channels. For emergency travel assistance, the traffic helpline can be reached at 9010203626.

Traffic restrictions at Gun Park from 9–10 am

Vehicles coming from Dwaraka Hotel in Saifabad towards Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction will be diverted at Ravindra Bharathi towards Iqbal Minar Junction

Traffic from Nampally T Junction heading towards Ravindra Bharathi will be redirected at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue

Likely congestion points

Ravindra Bharathi, AR Petrol Pump, and Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction

Traffic restrictions around Parade Grounds till 1 pm