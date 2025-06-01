YouTuber vlogger's father to approach HC over son’s arrest

HYDERABAD: Three days after the alleged arrest of social media influencer and YouTuber vlogger Bayya Sunny Yadav, 29, in Chennai in connection with an espionage case, his father, Bayya Ravinder Yadav, a resident of Nutankal in Suryapet district, said he had no clue about his son’s arrest.

He said he would approach the high court if he does not find out about his son’s whereabouts.

Sunny Yadav was allegedly detained by some persons claiming to be police personnel on the night of May 28.

His father told TNIE that his son had gone to his friend’s house in Chennai a few days earlier.

“I was informed by his friend from Chennai that Sunny was arrested by some persons who claimed to be police officials. But no official has informed me about my son’s arrest. I also came to know about his arrest from TV channels and social media. But I cannot trust social media, as it is known for spreading fake news,” Ravinder Yadav added.

“It has been three days since my son disappeared. I will wait for four more days for him to come home, and then I will approach the court,” he added.