Canvas Called Home: Where Art, Craft, and Conscious Living Converge

The idea was to create a cohesive atmosphere that helps people make better decisions and buy better, more conscious products, said Pallavi. All the brands on display followed ethical practices and used natural materials. The products were fairly priced and the brands worked with artisans and clusters that specialise in traditional crafts. “That’s how they align with our larger sustainability and conscious living message,” Pallavi pointed out.

“This collaboration with Our Better Planet is rooted in a shared belief that design is not just seen, it’s felt,” said Preeyaa Jain, vice president of Orange Tree, adding, “‘Memories of Home’ is a tribute to the enduring intimacy between memory, craftsmanship, and space.”

In addition, there were a few interesting art pieces on display, brought together by Jim Tharakan, founder of Arteflick. He stated, “In partnership with Pallavi from Our Better Planet, we curated a workshop titled ‘Memories on Canvas.’ I showcased about 10 artists’ works, offering a good variety: oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas, etching, charcoal on paper, a couple of watercolours, and even pen on canvas. I intentionally brought in many different mediums to show the diversity of how art can be created. What added depth to this curation was that I personally know these artists, their influences, their creative processes, and what drives them.”

There were about 25 different works from these 10 artists — two are from Hyderabad, including Maredu Ramu, and others from across India — Lucknow, Maharashtra, Chennai, Kerala, Bengaluru, and so on.

Jim explained, “I come from a place where I believe artists should be celebrated while they’re alive, not after they’re gone. Take MF Hussain, for instance — he’s passed on, but his works are being sold for Rs 4 crore, Rs 10 crore, and so on. My focus is: how do we support and celebrate living artists?” The art collector also wants to build the awareness that art can be an asset, just like land. He believes it shouldn’t be valued only for aesthetics, something that ‘looks good in the house’. It should also carry meaning, identity, and intention.

“And in a space like this (Orange Tree), where art blends with home décor, viewers — whether they’re buyers, collectors, or just art lovers — can actually see how a piece might look in a home setting. That’s different from viewing it in a stark, white gallery. Here, it becomes more real and relatable,” he added.

Alongside that, he also offered an art appreciation space to help people understand how to look at art. The session was designed to help people see and understand art differently and maybe even start viewing it as an asset worth collecting.

Jim said that the idea is to go beyond just, ‘Oh, that looks nice’, and dive deeper into what the artwork communicates. “Ideally, I would have loved for participants to draw, express, and share visually, but this time it was a conversational setup. We spoke about how they experience art and how they can deepen that experience. It’s about shifting the way we see and engage with art,” he expressed.