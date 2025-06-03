Cynthia Glamhouse Redefines Luxury Beauty

Not every beauty studio feels like a dream. But Cynthia Glamhouse, a beauty salon nestled deep inside the beautiful lanes of Jubilee Hills, is exactly that...a moonlit dream come true. Founded by sisters Narapusetty Shravya Shetty and Narapusetty Abhinaya, the space is more than just a beauty destination; it’s a heartfelt project shaped by passion, precision, and sisterhood.
“I’ve been into makeup for the past seven to eight years. Initially, I was crazy about working with celebrities — movies, fashion, all of that. But somehow, I ended up being a bridal makeup artist, and surprisingly, I loved it. Freelancing was going great, and I slowly started dreaming of my own studio,” Shravya shares. But Cynthia wasn’t just born out of ambition, it was also born to address a problem. “There was no place that offered everything — hair, nails, facials, and semi-permanent makeup (SPMU) — under one roof with great technicians. We wanted to change that,” she further adds.
For Abhinaya, the journey took a different route. “I got into this field through my sister, who’s been into makeup for a while. She’s my role model. Though I did my master’s in engineering management and business analytics from the US, I’ve been doing makeup for the last three and a half years. My background in human resources and business analytics really helps me with the management side of the business, especially when it comes to technical terms, scheduling, and communicating with employees,” she says, smiling as she shares her journey.
The sisters spent months fine-tuning every inch of the space. “We always imagined a villa, not a commercial space. We wanted something private, cosy, like the studios you see in Bali,” says Abhinaya, adding, “When we found this one, we knew this was it.”
Cynthia is not only a salon but also a makeup training academy. “Before this, I used to rent conference halls for workshops,” expresses Shravya, noting, “Now we have our own space. We offer courses in basic and advanced makeup, high-fashion makeup, basic and bridal hairstyling. Courses range from 10 days to one and a half months.”
And when they say ‘everything under one roof’, they mean it. “People don’t have time to go from one place to another for different services, so we offer head-to-toe care — hair, nails, skin, makeup, SPMU, even a cosy café,” shares Shravya, laughing.
Their SPMU artist, who is from Mizoram, is one of India’s most reputed trainers and customises every service, be it microblading, lip tinting, lash lifting, or so on...you name it, and she can get it done.
The attention to detail extends to every service. “We worked closely with a dermatologist to curate luxe facials that aren’t your regular salon facials. Our pedicure room is my favourite. People actually come here just to unwind,” explains the founder, also recalling a client experience, “She was flying to LA that evening. She got her root touch-up done, sat in the café, opened her laptop, and said, ‘I’m so glad I found this place.’ That meant the world to us.”
The name Cynthia wasn’t random either. Shravya explains, “Cynthia means moon goddess in French. In Telugu weddings, we treat the bride like a goddess. It just felt right. And I later realised my star sign is ruled by the moon, so it felt destined.”
With brides from Hyderabad to Bengaluru and beyond, the sisters’ signature style remains consistent. “We keep the base natural and enhance the eyes. That is our signature bridal look, with smoked-out liner and volume lashes. We want every bride to look like herself, but just more magical,” Shravya says.
So, if you’re looking for more than just a salon, somewhere you can unwind, sip coffee, get pampered head to toe, and leave feeling like a goddess, Cynthia is that place for you. As the sisters put it, “It’s not just beauty, it’s an experience.”