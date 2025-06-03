Cynthia Glamhouse Redefines Luxury Beauty

Not every beauty studio feels like a dream. But Cynthia Glamhouse, a beauty salon nestled deep inside the beautiful lanes of Jubilee Hills, is exactly that...a moonlit dream come true. Founded by sisters Narapusetty Shravya Shetty and Narapusetty Abhinaya, the space is more than just a beauty destination; it’s a heartfelt project shaped by passion, precision, and sisterhood.

“I’ve been into makeup for the past seven to eight years. Initially, I was crazy about working with celebrities — movies, fashion, all of that. But somehow, I ended up being a bridal makeup artist, and surprisingly, I loved it. Freelancing was going great, and I slowly started dreaming of my own studio,” Shravya shares. But Cynthia wasn’t just born out of ambition, it was also born to address a problem. “There was no place that offered everything — hair, nails, facials, and semi-permanent makeup (SPMU) — under one roof with great technicians. We wanted to change that,” she further adds.

For Abhinaya, the journey took a different route. “I got into this field through my sister, who’s been into makeup for a while. She’s my role model. Though I did my master’s in engineering management and business analytics from the US, I’ve been doing makeup for the last three and a half years. My background in human resources and business analytics really helps me with the management side of the business, especially when it comes to technical terms, scheduling, and communicating with employees,” she says, smiling as she shares her journey.

The sisters spent months fine-tuning every inch of the space. “We always imagined a villa, not a commercial space. We wanted something private, cosy, like the studios you see in Bali,” says Abhinaya, adding, “When we found this one, we knew this was it.”