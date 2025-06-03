Nala encroachment plaints dominate HYDRAA’s Prajavani programme

In Chikoti Gardens, Begumpet, residents of Brindavan Apartments said rainwater enters their building due to a narrowed drain. The apartment cellar was submerged during the 2020 floods, and they fear a repeat this year. They urged officials to prevent overflow and protect the residential area.

Locals in Kukatpally complained that both the Rangadhamuni tank and the drain connecting it to the IDL tank have been encroached upon. They warned that seven colonies are at risk of flooding during heavy rains and called for immediate clearance of obstructions to ensure smooth drainage.

Residents of Paiga Colony, Viman Nagar, BHEL Colony, Avanti Colony and Rasoolpura Basthi in Begumpet also raised concerns over repeated flooding due to the narrowing of Hasmathpet drains and Picket nalas.

The Balajinagar Welfare Association said sewer and flood canals in Saidabad and Balajinagar have been encroached. Floodwater from a pond near Owaisi Hospital, which should flow to Saroornagar lake via Adarshnagar, is instead inundating slums due to narrowed canals.

Residents of Khanamet village in Serilingampally mandal said that in the Gurukul Trust layout developed in 1983 (survey numbers 11/20 and 11/21), roads have been encroached along with plots.