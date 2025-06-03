Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia: I learned music secretly

A true maestro of the bansuri, his breath weaves magic through bamboo, enchanting audiences across the globe. From concert halls to sacred temples, his melodies flow like a river of devotion and artistry — that is Indian music director and master flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia for you. A recipient of many honours, including the Padma Vibhushan,

Pt Hariprasad continues to inspire generations with his timeless music and boundless spirit. At the 10th Annual International Convention of SPIC MACAY at IIT-H, children affectionately gathered around him on stage, drawn by an unseen magnetism. With serene grace, he breathed life into raags like Madhuvanthi, Bheempalasi, and Pahadi. Awestruck, everyone joined their palms in reverence. Pt Hariprasad answered with a warm smile.

But in conversation with CE, he confesses, “I was so nervous about performing in front of so many people! But I thoroughly enjoyed myself and also made it a point to involve attendees as I performed. There was this little girl who sang so well as I played the flute — I was overcome with emotion.”