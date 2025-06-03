Telangana Kathalu: Where Every Dish Has a Story to Tell

A bright sunny afternoon saw people gather to celebrate the rich culinary heritage of the Telugu states. Onamaalu, which began its journey in 2024, has now returned with Telangana Kathalu, a celebration of food and the stories that come with it. Food experts, chefs, and bloggers came together, eager to experience and learn more about the flavours and traditions of Telangana.
As we explored the venue, we were amazed by the live setup showcasing Telugu Ruchulu (Telugu flavours) in all their glory. From the spicy mutton curry paired with sarvapindi and chutney, to the warm, delicious bakshalu lovingly prepared and served by rural women, every dish carried authenticity and heart. The women, seated patiently, served the piping hot food with grace, embodying the spirit of home-cooked warmth. Unable to resist, we indulged in the bakshalu to satisfy our sweet cravings...and they truly melted in the mouth. You could taste the love in every bite.
While enjoying the food and engaging conversations, we met actress and educationist Geetha Bhaskar, fondly remembered for her annual summer Avakaya (pickle) party. She moved through the crowd with warmth, greeting everyone with a smile and sharing nostalgic stories about Telugu cuisine. She even offered her homemade pickles — a crowd favourite that had people gathering joyfully around her.
Photographer and blogger Arvind, seen capturing vibrant moments on video, shared, “It’s amazing how different Telangana food is. I have a neighbour who cooks these delicacies, and it’s always a delight. What’s special is that each dish here tells a story. There’s so much more to learn, and I feel privileged to be part of this celebration.”
The event also showcased the mesmerising Gussadi dance of the Gonds and Mahua communities, a performance that has gained global attention, especially after being featured during the Miss World celebrations in our state.
Gopi Byluppala, CEO of The Culinary Lounge, reflected on the purpose of the event, saying, “Telugu isn’t just a story — it can’t be told in a single, generic tone. We want to preserve the forgotten narratives of the Telugu states, and its rich cuisine is a vital part of that history. People should know the depth of our culture and food and that’s what Telugu Kathalu is all about.”
The event, which began on a lively afternoon, concluded in the calm of the evening with full hearts, satisfied appetites, and bright smiles all around, celebrating the timeless flavours of Telugu cuisine.