Telangana Kathalu: Where Every Dish Has a Story to Tell

A bright sunny afternoon saw people gather to celebrate the rich culinary heritage of the Telugu states. Onamaalu, which began its journey in 2024, has now returned with Telangana Kathalu, a celebration of food and the stories that come with it. Food experts, chefs, and bloggers came together, eager to experience and learn more about the flavours and traditions of Telangana.

As we explored the venue, we were amazed by the live setup showcasing Telugu Ruchulu (Telugu flavours) in all their glory. From the spicy mutton curry paired with sarvapindi and chutney, to the warm, delicious bakshalu lovingly prepared and served by rural women, every dish carried authenticity and heart. The women, seated patiently, served the piping hot food with grace, embodying the spirit of home-cooked warmth. Unable to resist, we indulged in the bakshalu to satisfy our sweet cravings...and they truly melted in the mouth. You could taste the love in every bite.

While enjoying the food and engaging conversations, we met actress and educationist Geetha Bhaskar, fondly remembered for her annual summer Avakaya (pickle) party. She moved through the crowd with warmth, greeting everyone with a smile and sharing nostalgic stories about Telugu cuisine. She even offered her homemade pickles — a crowd favourite that had people gathering joyfully around her.