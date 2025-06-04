Braving tumours, breaking myths

Sometimes, it starts with something so small you barely notice, a persistent headache that won’t go away, a fleeting moment of blurry vision, or a strange lapse in memory. Most of us shrug it off, assuming it’s nothing serious. But often, these subtle symptoms are the body’s way of warning us about something far more dangerous.

Ahead of World Brain Tumour Day on June 8, CE spoke with Dr Sachin Marda, senior consultant oncologist and robotic surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals, and Dr Ajesh Raj Saksena, senior consultant in surgical oncology at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. They shed light on the critical importance of early detection and public awareness.

“Communities come together on this day to provide trustworthy information, dispel myths, and emphasise the need for continued research and better therapies,” says Dr Sachin, adding, “It promotes early detection, supports patients and their families, and fosters public awareness and community strength. Additionally, it encourages healthcare improvements and gives hope to those affected by this challenging illness.”