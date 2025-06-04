Braving tumours, breaking myths

Sometimes, it starts with something so small you barely notice, a persistent headache that won’t go away, a fleeting moment of blurry vision, or a strange lapse in memory. Most of us shrug it off, assuming it’s nothing serious. But often, these subtle symptoms are the body’s way of warning us about something far more dangerous.
Ahead of World Brain Tumour Day on June 8, CE spoke with Dr Sachin Marda, senior consultant oncologist and robotic surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals, and Dr Ajesh Raj Saksena, senior consultant in surgical oncology at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. They shed light on the critical importance of early detection and public awareness.
“Communities come together on this day to provide trustworthy information, dispel myths, and emphasise the need for continued research and better therapies,” says Dr Sachin, adding, “It promotes early detection, supports patients and their families, and fosters public awareness and community strength. Additionally, it encourages healthcare improvements and gives hope to those affected by this challenging illness.”
Misconceptions persist
Despite ongoing awareness efforts, myths around brain tumours continue to persist. Dr Ajesh clarifies, “One of the most common misconceptions is that all brain tumours are malignant. In reality, many lesions are benign — only about a third are malignant — but even benign tumours can be critically important due to their location and impact on vital structures. Symptoms can be subtle and easily missed, and brain tumours can affect people of all ages, including children (about 20%) and young adults.” He added that often, the tumour’s location matters more than its size — small tumours in critical areas can cause significant problems.
Age doesn’t matter
One of the biggest myths? That brain tumours only occur in the elderly. “That’s simply not true,” Dr Sachin says, adding, “Brain tumours can affect individuals of any age, including children and teenagers. Chronic headaches, seizures, nausea, speech and vision changes, or shifts in personality are sometimes misdiagnosed as minor issues, which leads to delays in diagnosis and treatment. Recognising these early warning signs is essential for better outcomes.”
Warning signs
Dr Ajesh underscores that brain tumours often present with a wide range of subtle symptoms that can easily be overlooked. Apart from worsening headaches, and new-onset seizures, cognitive and behavioural changes and limb weakness can occur. “While these may resemble more common benign conditions, persistence or progression should prompt immediate neurological evaluation,” he states. Early detection, he explains, can significantly improve treatment outcomes. “For malignant tumours, early identification can enhance the effectiveness of surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy and positively influence survival. In short, being alert to early neurological symptoms and seeking prompt medical care can improve both prognosis and quality of life,” he emphasises.
Debunking myths
Speculation around causes such as mobile phone use or lack of sleep is widespread but unsupported. “There’s currently no conclusive scientific evidence linking brain tumour development to cell phone use, poor sleep, or unhealthy eating habits,” Dr Sachin states, adding, “Research continues, but no definitive links have been found. Nonetheless, living a healthy lifestyle is always beneficial for overall brain health.” Dr Ajesh echoes this, adding, “While many brain tumours are caused by spontaneous genetic mutations, a healthy lifestyle can reduce overall cancer risk. This includes avoiding ionising radiation and industrial chemicals, ensuring adequate rest, managing stress, eating an antioxidant-rich diet, and avoiding tobacco and excess alcohol. Regular physical activity and medical checkups can aid in the early detection of neurological changes and support long-term brain health.”