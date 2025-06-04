Fear of failure: The silent struggle

Imagine preparing for an entire month, pouring in your time, effort, and dedication, just to ace a single exam — only to find your mind going blank. Your palms grow sweaty, your throat tightens, and it becomes harder to breathe as fear creeps in: What if I fail this exam?
Fear is a natural human emotion, manifesting in many ways — one of which is the fear of failure, known as atychiphobia. Studies show that three out of five students shy away from applying to top colleges and competitive jobs not due to a lack of skill or qualification, but because they are afraid of failing and becoming a disappointment, either to themselves or to others. Experts shed light on the fear of failure, its impact on life and relationships, and ways to cope and overcome it.
What is atychiphobia?
Atychiphobia, derived from the Greek word ‘atyches’, meaning ‘unfortunate’, is a form of anxiety disorder marked by an intense fear of failure or underachievement. This fear can be so overwhelming that it prevents individuals from even trying to succeed.
Dr Samhita Sharma, neuro-psychiatrist at Manasa Hospital, Secunderabad, explains, “Symptoms we typically observe in those suffering from atychiphobia include fear of performing everyday tasks, irritability, anxiety about being judged, persistent sadness, pessimism, chronic procrastination, difficulty in maintaining relationships, and an aversion to constructive criticism. In more severe cases, individuals may experience panic attacks — characterised by dizziness, excessive sweating, heart palpitations, nausea, trembling, or shortness of breath.”
This phobia is particularly prevalent among young adults and often dictates their major life decisions. Ironically, by avoiding challenges, individuals may end up facing the very failure they feared. “I see at least one or two such cases daily,” says Dr Samhita, adding, “Though slightly more common in women, the gender distribution is fairly balanced overall.”
Fear that shapes choices
People with atychiphobia often face career roadblocks, as they shy away from new opportunities, leadership roles, or high-stakes projects. Their fear hampers innovation, risk-taking, and performance. “They tend to view every situation in extremes, either as a complete success or a total failure,” says Dr Samhita, adding, “They often obsess over future outcomes, feel inadequately skilled, and struggle to reflect constructively on past experiences.”
This constant negative self-talk and job dissatisfaction can also spill over into personal life. The fear fosters isolation and erodes self-esteem, making it difficult to maintain healthy relationships. Dr Sumbul Alladin, a counselling psychologist practising in Hyderabad for over
17 years, emphasises the importance of emotional support, saying, “The support of family and friends is crucial. Loved ones must be empathetic and non-judgmental. It’s important to celebrate the individual’s efforts, not just the results. Avoid lectures, and focus on encouragement.”
Pathways to recovery
Overcoming atychiphobia typically involves psychotherapy, lifestyle changes, and gradually facing the fear. Research indicates that 90% of individuals can manage the condition effectively through exposure therapy. “Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) is commonly used to reframe negative thought patterns. Patients also learn coping strategies such as deep breathing and mindfulness,” explains Dr Samhita, adding, “In severe cases, we may prescribe antidepressants or anti-anxiety medications for short-term relief.”
Avoiding alcohol, caffeine, and recreational drugs is also advised, as these substances can exacerbate anxiety. But perhaps the most transformative approach is shifting our perspective on failure. Fear of failure isn’t a personal flaw, it’s a human response. Yet it should never define us or prevent us from striving for success.
Dr Samhita distinguishes between perfectionism and atychiphobia: “Perfectionists aim for flawlessness, focusing intensely on success. In contrast, individuals with atychiphobia are paralysed by the fear of failure, constantly battling thoughts of panic and catastrophic outcomes. However, unchecked perfectionism can sometimes evolve into atychiphobia.”
While the fear of failure may never vanish entirely, it need not control our narrative. Real success often begins not in avoiding failure but in facing it, learning from it, and refusing to let it stop us. And perhaps, that’s the true measure of strength: not how many times we win, but how many times we dare to try again.