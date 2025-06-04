Fear of failure: The silent struggle

Imagine preparing for an entire month, pouring in your time, effort, and dedication, just to ace a single exam — only to find your mind going blank. Your palms grow sweaty, your throat tightens, and it becomes harder to breathe as fear creeps in: What if I fail this exam?

Fear is a natural human emotion, manifesting in many ways — one of which is the fear of failure, known as atychiphobia. Studies show that three out of five students shy away from applying to top colleges and competitive jobs not due to a lack of skill or qualification, but because they are afraid of failing and becoming a disappointment, either to themselves or to others. Experts shed light on the fear of failure, its impact on life and relationships, and ways to cope and overcome it.

What is atychiphobia?

Atychiphobia, derived from the Greek word ‘atyches’, meaning ‘unfortunate’, is a form of anxiety disorder marked by an intense fear of failure or underachievement. This fear can be so overwhelming that it prevents individuals from even trying to succeed.

Dr Samhita Sharma, neuro-psychiatrist at Manasa Hospital, Secunderabad, explains, “Symptoms we typically observe in those suffering from atychiphobia include fear of performing everyday tasks, irritability, anxiety about being judged, persistent sadness, pessimism, chronic procrastination, difficulty in maintaining relationships, and an aversion to constructive criticism. In more severe cases, individuals may experience panic attacks — characterised by dizziness, excessive sweating, heart palpitations, nausea, trembling, or shortness of breath.”

This phobia is particularly prevalent among young adults and often dictates their major life decisions. Ironically, by avoiding challenges, individuals may end up facing the very failure they feared. “I see at least one or two such cases daily,” says Dr Samhita, adding, “Though slightly more common in women, the gender distribution is fairly balanced overall.”