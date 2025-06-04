Hyderabad's James Street police station bell restoration is music to the ears

HYDERABAD: While the James Street Police Station on MG Road looks stunning after its painstaking restoration, those admiring the structure may not be aware of an important fact — the clock bell now rests ensconced in a glass case on the ground floor instead of in the belfry.

Weighing nearly 400 kg, the brass bell had remained largely untouched since its installation at the turn of the 20th century. It was cast by Mears and Stainbank, a noted bell foundry based in Whitechapel, London, known for its precision and craftsmanship. For decades, the bell formed a central part of the clock tower, sounding the hours through a mechanical, self-chiming system powered by suspended chains and a weighted motor.

Over time, neglect and exposure left the bell displaced within its wooden housing, rendering it unstable. Restoration teams, citing safety concerns and the absence of trained clocksmiths capable of repairing the original mechanism, opted to remove the bell altogether. A 50-foot crane was brought in to carefully lower it from the belfry in the second chamber of the tower.

The conservation effort was led by Mir Khan of Deccan Terrain Heritage. “The bell was posing a risk to the clock tower itself due to its weight. It hadn’t been cleaned since it was first installed,” said Khan.