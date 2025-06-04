Moving past limits of CBT

Repairing the method

CBT is often highly effective at the outset of therapy because of its action-oriented, problem-solving approach. But for individuals who are already introspective and capable of identifying their emotions, CBT can fall short. In an era marked by an epidemic of urban loneliness, therapy is not just about problem-solving, it’s also about connection. “People come to therapy for many reasons. For clients seeking connection, CBT alone isn’t enough,” said psychologist Pranavi Gokavaram.

Blending CBT with other approaches such as narrative therapy, somatic work, client-centred methods, or community-based models can improve outcomes. “The best approach is to start with CBT and then integrate other modalities that help explore deeper, underlying emotions,” said behavioural psychologist Ishmeet Kaur.

“The client is primary,” Ishmeet emphasised, adding, “Our job is to understand the person and their feelings without bias. We then place that understanding in context to empower them. That’s the point of therapy, right? To empower the person.”

Pranavi added, “My secret is that I go with the flow. I let the client lead and try to learn from them.” This insight highlights a growing shift away from solution-driven methods toward offering a safe, validating space for exploration and healing.

Future of therapy

As emotional realities become more layered and complex, no single therapeutic framework can carry the full weight of modern mental health care. The contemporary urban psyche craves meaning, connection, and emotional safety. These values must become central to therapeutic practices.

It’s time to move away from rigidly prioritising what is ‘rational’ and instead focus on what genuinely supports healing and growth. As Ishmeet put it, “We shouldn’t expect to fix everything or return things to what we think is ideal. The goal is to inch things forward, to help people get closer to what is optimally possible.”