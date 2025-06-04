Moving past limits of CBT

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) has long been celebrated as the gold standard in mental health treatment. For many, it has served as a bridge out of despair, a rational toolkit for identifying and reframing maladaptive thought patterns. However, as a new generation of urban youth navigates an increasingly chaotic and uncertain world, the limitations of CBT are becoming more apparent. As society begins to embrace therapy as an essential component of well-being, the practice itself must evolve to meet the needs of those it serves.
When CBT doesn’t work
CBT operates on the premise that our thoughts shape our emotions and behaviours, and that by changing our thoughts, we can change our lives. But for today’s youth, painful thoughts aren’t always distortions; often, they reflect emotionally and socially valid truths. This is where many young people feel trapped. “I know I have a cognitive distortion, but that doesn’t help me get rid of it,” said Haasini Konda, a young psychology student, adding, “Most days, we just want to feel understood. But when you’re failing at your CBT homework, it only deepens the pit.”
The very concept of ‘rational’ thought becomes murky when applied to a generation that has grown up witnessing profound instability, be it political, social, or environmental. Labelling their emotional responses as irrational risks invalidating real and painful experiences.
Repairing the method
CBT is often highly effective at the outset of therapy because of its action-oriented, problem-solving approach. But for individuals who are already introspective and capable of identifying their emotions, CBT can fall short. In an era marked by an epidemic of urban loneliness, therapy is not just about problem-solving, it’s also about connection. “People come to therapy for many reasons. For clients seeking connection, CBT alone isn’t enough,” said psychologist Pranavi Gokavaram.
Blending CBT with other approaches such as narrative therapy, somatic work, client-centred methods, or community-based models can improve outcomes. “The best approach is to start with CBT and then integrate other modalities that help explore deeper, underlying emotions,” said behavioural psychologist Ishmeet Kaur.
“The client is primary,” Ishmeet emphasised, adding, “Our job is to understand the person and their feelings without bias. We then place that understanding in context to empower them. That’s the point of therapy, right? To empower the person.”
Pranavi added, “My secret is that I go with the flow. I let the client lead and try to learn from them.” This insight highlights a growing shift away from solution-driven methods toward offering a safe, validating space for exploration and healing.
Future of therapy
As emotional realities become more layered and complex, no single therapeutic framework can carry the full weight of modern mental health care. The contemporary urban psyche craves meaning, connection, and emotional safety. These values must become central to therapeutic practices.
It’s time to move away from rigidly prioritising what is ‘rational’ and instead focus on what genuinely supports healing and growth. As Ishmeet put it, “We shouldn’t expect to fix everything or return things to what we think is ideal. The goal is to inch things forward, to help people get closer to what is optimally possible.”