Nitish Bharadwaj: Playing Krishna taught me great life lessons

The year is 1988. You eagerly plop yourself in front of your first TV set, a luxury for the times indeed, and tune into Doordarshan. Soon, you will witness an epic come to life before you. The elders around you devotedly mouth the two Bhagavad Gita verses that are sung at the start of the episode, but you are too eager to see him… he, who is the eighth avatar of Vishnu, embodying compassion, patience, and forgiveness — Lord Krishna, played flawlessly by actor Nitish Bharadwaj in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. Nostalgic, isn’t it? And on June 8, he is coming to Hyderabad’s Shilpakala Vedika to be Lord Krishna again, this time in writer-director Atul Satya Koushik’s Hindi play Chakravyuh, so a whole new generation can also witness Kanhaiya’s glory.

“In 1988, I was skeptical about playing Lord Krishna because I believed that the Chopras needed a more experienced actor to play the God,” reveals Nitish. But producer BR Chopra and his son, director Ravi Chopra, thought otherwise, believing that the young actor was the best fit.

And Nitish accepted. He recalls why: “Growing up, I was exposed to versions of the Mahabharat, the Gita, and Gyaneshwari, along with vast amounts of Marathi literature. I also enjoyed Marathi plays about Lord Krishna. All this had given me a strong understanding of Krishna’s life, and so I accepted the role. Once I did, it was only about giving my best to it. The blessings of Ma Bhagwati, Krishna, and my parents helped.”