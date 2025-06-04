Regina Cassandra: Sangha is all about finding a purpose

Tell us about the Race2Win Foundation and the transformed Anganwadi centre.

Founded by Y Gopi Rao, the Race2Win Foundation is working passionately to improve social welfare across the state. They’re focused on enhancing infrastructure in schools, anganwadi centres, and other community spaces. Their aim is to create high-quality learning experiences and nurturing environments for children and families. The anganwadi centre at Malakpet is a great example of this transformation, and it’s truly inspiring to witness their work.

You’ve been actively involved in welfare activities. What keeps you connected to them?

It’s the people, always the people. I grew up in a middle-class household, so I understand what it means to lack opportunities early in life. That understanding naturally fostered compassion. I’ve always been inclined towards service, not just for people but also for animals. This desire to serve was instilled in me by my mother. When I became an actor, I realised that I had a platform that could help amplify causes I cared about. I was fortunate to meet like-minded individuals — Chaitanya, Aditya Mehta, Gopi, Lakshmi Manchu, among others — who welcomed me into their efforts. Seeing their persistence and dedication encouraged me to contribute in any way I could. But it’s not just about giving; it’s also about making sure your support goes to the right places. That’s why working with people who are genuinely committed to good work matters so much to me.