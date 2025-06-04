Regina Cassandra: Sangha is all about finding a purpose

Regina Cassandra, known for her impactful roles on screen, continues to win hearts off-screen through her commitment to social welfare initiatives. Recently, she inaugurated an anganwadi centre in Malakpet which was transformed by the Race2Win Foundation. CE spoke to the actress about her involvement in social work, her lifestyle choices, and what audiences can look forward to next in her career.
Tell us about the Race2Win Foundation and the transformed Anganwadi centre.
Founded by Y Gopi Rao, the Race2Win Foundation is working passionately to improve social welfare across the state. They’re focused on enhancing infrastructure in schools, anganwadi centres, and other community spaces. Their aim is to create high-quality learning experiences and nurturing environments for children and families. The anganwadi centre at Malakpet is a great example of this transformation, and it’s truly inspiring to witness their work.
You’ve been actively involved in welfare activities. What keeps you connected to them?
It’s the people, always the people. I grew up in a middle-class household, so I understand what it means to lack opportunities early in life. That understanding naturally fostered compassion. I’ve always been inclined towards service, not just for people but also for animals. This desire to serve was instilled in me by my mother. When I became an actor, I realised that I had a platform that could help amplify causes I cared about. I was fortunate to meet like-minded individuals — Chaitanya, Aditya Mehta, Gopi, Lakshmi Manchu, among others — who welcomed me into their efforts. Seeing their persistence and dedication encouraged me to contribute in any way I could. But it’s not just about giving; it’s also about making sure your support goes to the right places. That’s why working with people who are genuinely committed to good work matters so much to me.
What motivated you to take up these initiatives?
Honestly, I don’t think it’s about motivation, it’s about purpose. Helping others is something that was ingrained in me from a very young age. As an only child, I quickly learned the value of community and what it means to support one another. Whether it was rescuing animals or participating in social causes, this has always been a part of who I am. The older I get, the more I understand how vital it is to stay connected to that sense of purpose.
Tell us about your work with Democratic Sangha.
Democratic Sangha has several verticals, and one of our major initiatives is the Rural Women Leadership Programme. We recently held an annual gathering for the 25 sanghas we work with. Our goal is to empower women to become community leaders. In Karimnagar, many women were already part of various welfare groups, but now they’ve started opening up and taking on leadership roles. Another vertical is ‘Young Leaders for Social Change.’ We have structured modules to teach children about democracy, Indian history, and civic responsibility. As part of the programme, we even took the kids to the Parliament so they could understand how it functions. We’re also planning a mock budget session with them in the future. Democratic Sangha is a non-partisan organisation, and our mission is to help citizens understand their rights, responsibilities, and the power they hold in a democracy.
Has it been challenging to manage welfare work alongside your acting career?
Honestly, it hasn’t been as challenging for me as it has been for the people I aim to support. For me, it’s exciting. The bigger the challenge, the more exhilarating it feels. Knowing that we’re doing something meaningful keeps me going.
How do you balance professional commitments and social service?
Life is all about balance. It’s not always easy, but somehow, it has worked out. You make time for the things that matter to you.
Has this work changed your perspective or life in any way?
Absolutely. Even if I weren’t an actor, I would still be doing this work, probably behind the scenes, without any attention. I understand that my visibility as an actor helps bring attention to these causes, which is crucial. But I’ve also contributed quietly, without my name attached. I believe everyone should give back in some way. True giving is when you expect nothing in return.
What’s your fashion mantra?
I love Indian wear, especially sarees. They’re my go-to whenever I get the chance. That said, I’m quite casual otherwise; shorts and t-shirts are my everyday staples.
Tell us about your daily routine.
My days are rarely the same. I don’t really have the luxury of a strict routine, but I do make it a point to spend some time with myself. That personal space is important to me.
What’s your approach to fitness?
I enjoy playing sports. I do stand-up paddling, cycling, and play pickleball now and then. I’ve picked up a tennis racket a few times too. I prefer outdoor activities over going to the gym. Fitness, for me, should be fun and flexible.
Do you follow any particular diet?
Not strictly. I try to eat healthy and prefer eating early in the evening. But with events and travel, things vary. I try to keep it balanced overall.
What kind of content do you enjoy watching?
I watch everything — good, bad, and in between. I absorb it all. Going to the theatre to watch films is still one of my favourite things to do.
Can you tell us about your upcoming projects?
I’m part of Mookuthi Amman, a film directed by Sundar C. There’s also an upcoming Hindi project that I’m excited about, but I’ll share more details on that soon!