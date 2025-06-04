Hyderabad

‘Swift Women Action Team’ launched in Hyderabad

The decision to launch a women's team was made as rallies and dharnas are frequent in Hyderabad and detaining women during such events has posed operational challenges.
Women constables from the newly created Swift Women Action Team, demonstrate how to safely control women and arrest them during the protests at Goshamahal police stadium in Hyderabad.
HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police launched a dedicated unit called the ‘Swift Women Action Team’ to handle the detention and management of women during protests across the city.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand announced the initiative while inspecting the ongoing construction work of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) at Goshamahal.

Speaking to the media, Anand noted that protests, rallies and dharnas are frequent in Hyderabad and detaining women during such events has posed operational challenges. To address this, a team of 35 newly recruited women constables has been formed at the Hyderabad Police Headquarters.

“These officers have undergone special training,” he said, adding that the unit will soon be expanded into two platoons with a total strength of 42 personnel.

